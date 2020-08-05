Osome and Aspire partners creating Singapore's first same-day online incorporation and business account opening from anywhere in the world

SINGAPORE, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Osome, Singapore-based AI powered service for efficient business management, announced a partnership with Aspire, a Singapore-based fintech startup serving a new generation of digital-savvy businesses with a mobile-first digital business account. Together they will enable a same-day service of incorporating a company and opening a business account in Singapore fully online.

Osome uses artificial intelligence to take care of routine tasks like company incorporation, corporate secretarial work, accounting, taxation and payroll on their platform. Aspire provides business owners with an easy, fast, and simple way to manage their business finances within a single platform. The Aspire Business Account can be opened online within minutes and automatically comes with a Visa debit card that allows business owners to transact in over 40+ currencies at the real exchange rate. Through this partnership, directors and shareholders now do not need to be physically present in Singapore to sign paperwork at the time of opening an account for their business.

Excellent news for entrepreneurs and business owners around the world who want to start a new business in Singapore despite the current pandemic which has restricted business travel. In addition, this new service brought about by the partnership between Osome and Aspire is 16%cheaper than doing both processes separately on your own.

Furthering their vision to digitize the corporate management and banking industry, the partnership will bring more convenience, ease and speed for directors who want to open a business in Singapore. Osome will take care of the company constitution, company name reservation and filing for incorporation with ACRA, Singapore's regulator of business entities. To start, business owners can simple show their interest by registering here: https://osome.com/sg/aspire/ or here https://sg.aspireapp.com/company-incorporation .

Under this partnership, Incorporation packages start from just S$294. The Incorporation and Corporate Secretary package is only S$504. The deal includes an Aspire Business Account which enables companies to send and receive payments, as well as apply for Aspire Credit Line, a simple and flexible access to working capital. Both services are integrated with Xero, which Osome is Platinum partner to.

"This partnership helps make the company set-up process a lot more seamless. Having a business account is essential to operate a company. Now, an entrepreneur can open a legal entity and a business account in one day, without travelling to Singapore or leaving the house at all," said Victor Lysenko, Osome CEO and founder.

"We are here to add value to entrepreneurs in any way we can. This partnership with Osome makes incorporation and account opening easy, fast, and transparent eliminating frictions and giving business owners their time back," said Andrea Baronchelli, Aspire CEO and co-founder.



About Osome

Osome, based in Singapore, was launched in January 2018 to facilitate business management for SMEs. Its suite of services includes business registration, corporate secretary services and payroll management. It uses automation tools and Artificial Intelligence to increase response time and accuracy, and to lower cost. It has market presence in Singapore, United Kingdom, Hong Kong and Malaysia. Osome has also bagged $4.28m (US$3m) in funding November 2019, led by Target Global, with participation from Phystech Venture and AdFirst.

Find out more: https://osome.com

About Aspire

Aspire is a technology organization that serves small businesses with convenient & inclusive financial services, currently operating across Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore. The company was founded in January 2018 by former Lazada founders and executives, the company graduated from Y Combinator Winter 2018 batch and it is part of Y Combinator growth program Winter 2020. With Aspire, business owners can have fast and simple access to financial services for their business operations anywhere and at any time through their mobile phones.

Find out more: https://aspireapp.com

Media Contact

Osome

Nur Safiah Alias

safiah@osome.com

Aspire

Marcella Risye

marcella@aspireapp.com



SOURCE Osome