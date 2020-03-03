OSL Exchange Public Launch: Single Platform Login for Asia's Most Secure and Compliant Digital Asset Exchange with Institutional-Grade Liquidity

HONG KONG, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OSL, Asia's leading digital asset platform and member of BC Group (stock code 863 HK), today announced it has publicly launched OSL Exchange, its best-in-class digital asset exchange designed for professional traders.

Customers of OSL Exchange will benefit from a single platform login and central dashboard that allows use of OSL's market-leading OTC trading, brokerage, intelligent Request for Quote (iRFQ) technology, and insured custody and wallet services.

The exchange features a cutting-edge, modular interface where users can buy and sell leading digital assets with high market capitalization in exchange for US dollars and select stablecoins.

"The launch further fortifies the existing strong, client-centric product shelf built under the trusted and successful OSL brand," said OSL CEO Wayne Trench. "With the single login feature, we allow our customers to seamlessly trade and interact across our OTC brokerage, exchange and insured custody products to best serve their needs. Clients have one onboarding journey, one login and one banking channel for all products."

Unique in the market, the OSL Exchange is fully compliant with institutional-grade know-your-customer and anti-money laundering standards and backed by BC Group, the region's leading and only listed, 'Big-Four'-audited technology and digital asset company.

The official public launch follows an exhaustive and successful trial-use period completed with the participation of trading partners and investors.

All assets on the exchange and across the OSL Platform are held in highly secure and insured hot and cold wallets and are protected 24/7 by multi-layer hardware and software security protocols and a support team of seasoned engineers and security technologists.

Designed for professionals, the exchange connects traders to counterparts across markets, delivering unrivalled access to deep pools of liquidity provided by the world's largest market makers.

The exchange leverages a market-leading matching engine to process hundreds of thousands of orders per second, with institutional low latency and instant trade settlements.

In addition to enabling one-click trading via the user-friendly UI, OSL Exchange also supports both FIX and REST API connectivity, as well as collocation on request.

"The OSL Exchange was created with professional counterparts and regulated markets in mind," added Trench. "With unrivalled user experience, asset protection and institutional-level standards of transparency and compliance, we're in a prime position to service the highest quality participants already in the digital asset marketplace, and to capture capital inflows from the traditional financial services sector."

About OSL and BC Group

OSL is Asia's most comprehensive digital asset platform, providing brokerage, exchange, software-as-a-service (SaaS) and insured custody solutions to professional investors.

It was the first to apply for a license under SFC's new digital asset framework and boasts a large roster of global institutional clients.

OSL is a member of BC Group (stock code: 863 HK), the region's leading technology and digital asset company.

BC Group secured a USD14.2 million investment from Fidelity International as part of a USD36 million (HKD280 million) share placement it completed in late January.

For more information, visit: osl.com and bc.group.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/osl-exchange-public-launch-single-platform-login-for-asias-most-secure-and-compliant-digital-asset-exchange-with-institutional-grade-liquidity-301014233.html

SOURCE OSL