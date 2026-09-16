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OSI Systems Aktie 721864 / US6710441055

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16.09.2026 15:24:07

OSI Systems Wins $90 Mln U.S. Government Orders For RF Products

OSI Systems
165.04 CHF 0.82%
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(RTTNews) - Security technology company OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS), announced on Wednesday that its Security division has received orders worth about $90 million from U.S. government customers for radio frequency communication products.

The orders cover advanced very low frequency communication systems, high frequency transmission products and related support services, supporting modernization of key communication infrastructure.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, shares of OSI Systems Inc. were up 2.86 percent, changing hands at $208.38, after closing Tuesday's regular session 1.32 percent higher.

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