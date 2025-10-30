Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
30.10.2025 23:46:37

OSI Systems Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $20.56 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $17.94 million, or $1.05 per share, last year.

Excluding items, OSI Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $24.84 million or $1.42 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.8% to $384.62 million from $344.01 million last year.

OSI Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $20.56 Mln. vs. $17.94 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.18 vs. $1.05 last year. -Revenue: $384.62 Mln vs. $344.01 Mln last year.