30.10.2025 23:46:37
OSI Systems Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $20.56 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $17.94 million, or $1.05 per share, last year.
Excluding items, OSI Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $24.84 million or $1.42 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 11.8% to $384.62 million from $344.01 million last year.
OSI Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $20.56 Mln. vs. $17.94 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.18 vs. $1.05 last year. -Revenue: $384.62 Mln vs. $344.01 Mln last year.
