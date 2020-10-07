07.10.2020 00:29:00

OSFI releases its 2019-2020 Annual Report

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) today released its Annual Report. The report covers OSFI's activities from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020 and also details the progress made in delivering the first year of OSFI's 2019-2022 Strategic Plan.

OSFI's 2019-2020 Annual Report demonstrates how, over the reporting period, OSFI reponded to a number of financial and non-financial risks effectively which in turn contributed to the soundness and stability of Canada's financial system. 

In particular, the report details actions taken to support the three areas it supervises, which includes federally regulated financial institutions, insurance companies and pension plans. The report outlines OSFI's efforts with both domestic and international partners, and notes successes in support OSFI's business goals. It also provides a summary of the achievements by the Office of the Chief Actuary, which is an independent unit housed within OSFI.

In March 2020 with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, OSFI responded quickly to the disruptions in the economy by announcing a series of measures to support the Canadian financial system and protect pension plan members, which are included in the report.

Through the Annual Report, OSFI is also pleased to show progress made this year towards achieving the four goals outlined in its Strategic Plan. The OSFI 2019-2022 Strategic Plan was released in April 2019 and sets out a core strategic agenda for OSFI's work and lays out the expected criteria for success. By showing OSFI's progress in this way, it highlights how OSFI's efforts contribute to broader strategic goals.

Quote

"One of the goals of our strategic plan is to do a better job of explaining our role and our work to Canadians. With that in mind, I hope that people will take a moment to access the report, and to share with us any comments or questions they may have."

—Jeremy Rudin, Superintendent

Associated links

  • Annnual Report 2019-2020
  • 2019-2022 OSFI Strategic Plan

About OSFI

The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) is an independent agency of the Government of Canada, established in 1987, to protect depositors, policyholders, financial institution creditors and pension plan members, while allowing financial institutions to compete and take reasonable risks. OSFI supervises more than 400 federally regulated financial institutions and 1,200 pension plans to determine whether they are in sound financial condition and meeting their prudential requirements.

SOURCE Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 10.77
1.89 %
CS Group 9.63
1.60 %
LafargeHolcim 42.69
1.38 %
The Swatch Grp 218.90
1.34 %
Swiss Re 70.82
1.11 %
SGS 2’449.00
-1.17 %
Novartis 79.66
-1.29 %
Nestle 108.18
-1.48 %
Lonza Grp 561.00
-2.09 %
Givaudan 3’981.00
-2.31 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

06.10.20
Vontobel: Impfstoff Hoffnungsträger: Wer ist der «One Star»?
06.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Geberit AG, Novartis AG, Roche Holding AG, Nestle SA
06.10.20
Interest Rate Differentials and the Demand for US Dollar
06.10.20
SMI setzt Aufwärtstrend fort
06.10.20
Daily Markets: S&P500 – CoT-Report warnt / Geberit – Aufwärtstrend klar intakt
05.10.20
Erholung nach Trump’s Coronaschock?! | BX Swiss TV
02.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Credit Suisse, Julius Bär, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

05.10.20
Schroders: Motoren eines nachhaltigen Wandels: Anleger erwarten von den Unternehmen ein gesellschaftliches Bewusstsein
01.10.20
Schroders: Wird die Dekarbonisierung der Megatrend der nächsten zehn Jahre sein?
30.09.20
Schroders: Private real estate versus REITs - which performs best over the long term?
mehr
Erholung nach Trump’s Coronaschock?! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Analyst: Corona-Krise wird insgesamt drei Bärenmarkt-Wellen auslösen
CureVac macht Tempo: CureVac-Chefin Fotin-Mleczek über Corona-Impfstoff & Co.
Hohe Nachfrage nach Akkus und Batterien: Diese Unternehmen können profitieren
Santhera-Aktie stürzt ab: Santhera verabschiedet sich nach enttäuschenden Daten von DMD-Medikament
Avaloq wird von japanischer NEC übernommen - Temenos-Aktie schwächer
Senkung der Batteriekosten: Tesla will selbst nach Lithium graben
Dufry arbeitet in China mit Alibaba zusammen - Dufry-Aktie schiesst knapp 20% nach oben
BioNTech-Aktie beflügelt: Zulassungsprozess für Corona-Impfstoff von BioNTech startet
Logitech-Aktien nach Berichten zu Apple unter starkem Verkaufsdruck
Dufry macht weitere Angaben zur Kapitalerhöhung und zum laufenden Geschäft - Dufry-Aktie gibt nach

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen nach Trump-Entscheidung tief im Minus -- SMI beendet den Handel schwächer -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Dienstag im Minus. Der DAX konnte Gewinne verbuchen. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es am Dienstag aufwärts. An der Wall Street dominierten die Verkäufer.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB