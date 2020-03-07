Oscar Shares Update on COVID-19

NEW YORK, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Oscar, a tech-driven health insurance company, is sharing several steps it is taking to support members in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"We want our members to go to the doctor if they are feeling sick, and to get tested for COVID-19, if it's recommended," said Mario Schlosser, CEO and Co-Founder at Oscar. "We don't want the cost of the test to be a barrier to patients seeking care. We were the first to offer telemedicine free-of-charge to members and this is a great time for them to use it to find out if testing is right for them or if other follow up care is needed."

Oscar is making the following resources available to our members:

Oscar is waiving cost-sharing for diagnostic testing for COVID-19. If a member has a question about how to find a provider, we encourage them to send their Concierge Team a message from their account on hioscar.com or the Oscar app, or contact us at 855-672-2755. Oscar is waiving these costs for all our members, when the test is recommended by a doctor.

We continue to offer $0 telemedicine services.* Telemedicine is a great first option for people who think they could have coronavirus. Our telemedicine doctors can help you determine your risk factors and direct you to the right place for testing, if they think it is necessary.

We have also created a resource center for our members so that they can stay up-to-date on the latest information and precautions they should take to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

*available on most Oscar plans. We ask members to look at their plan details for more information.

