07.03.2020 01:15:00

Oscar Shares Update on COVID-19

NEW YORK, March 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Oscar, a tech-driven health insurance company, is sharing several steps it is taking to support members in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

(PRNewsfoto/Oscar Health)

"We want our members to go to the doctor if they are feeling sick, and to get tested for COVID-19, if it's recommended," said Mario Schlosser, CEO and Co-Founder at Oscar. "We don't want the cost of the test to be a barrier to patients seeking care. We were the first to offer telemedicine free-of-charge to members and this is a great time for them to use it to find out if testing is right for them or if other follow up care is needed."

Oscar is making the following resources available to our members:

  • Oscar is waiving cost-sharing for diagnostic testing for COVID-19. If a member has a question about how to find a provider, we encourage them to send their Concierge Team a message from their account on hioscar.com or the Oscar app, or contact us at 855-672-2755. Oscar is waiving these costs for all our members, when the test is recommended by a doctor.
  • We continue to offer $0 telemedicine services.* Telemedicine is a great first option for people who think they could have coronavirus. Our telemedicine doctors can help you determine your risk factors and direct you to the right place for testing, if they think it is necessary.

We have also created a resource center for our members so that they can stay up-to-date on the latest information and precautions they should take to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.   

*available on most Oscar plans. We ask members to look at their plan details for more information.

About Oscar
Oscar is the first health insurance company built to make health care easy. Headquartered in New York City, Oscar has been challenging the health care system's status quo since our founding in 2012, developing seamless technology and providing personalized support to help our members navigate their health care. Oscar was the first insurer to offer free, 24/7 telemedicine to members and to integrate direct scheduling with providers through our app.

Oscar plans also include access to a network of first-rate physicians and hospitals, as well as a personalized Concierge team that supports members every step of the way, from finding a doctor to navigating costs. Oscar is known for our easy-to-use digital tools, including a website and mobile app that let members view their health history, speak directly with their Concierge team, and access their account information.

All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Mulberry Health Inc., including Oscar Insurance Company and its affiliates. Say hi or learn more at https://www.hioscar.com or follow us at https://twitter.com/OscarHealth.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oscar-shares-update-on-covid-19-301019312.html

SOURCE Oscar Health

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

06.03.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
06.03.20
OPEC spielt “Russisches Roulette”
06.03.20
SMI-Erholung bereits wieder beendet
06.03.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Langfristiger Trendwechsel? / Kühne + Nagel – Neue Abwärtswelle?
06.03.20
Will Coronavirus Impact Industrial Metals Markets?
05.03.20
Aktienmärkte weiterhin volatil | BX Swiss TV
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
02.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.03.20
Schroders: Sieben Gründe, warum London trotz Brexit erfolgreich sein wird
27.02.20
Schroders: Die versteckten Stars des europäischen Technologiesektors
26.02.20
Schroders: Klimadisruption: die neue Normalität
mehr
Aktienmärkte weiterhin volatil | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SMI verabschiedet sich mit herben Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- DAX rauscht ab -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen tiefrot
Franken legt am Nachmittag zu - Die Gründe
US-Börsen verlieren kräftig an Boden -- SMI schliesst deutlich schwächer -- Verluste beim DAX -- Dow mit kräftigem Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
UBS-Aktie und Credit-Suisse-Aktie sacken kräftig ab: Bankaktien setzen Talfahrt fort
Bank of America befürchtet für die Weltwirtschaft das schlimmste Jahr seit der Finanzkrise - jedoch keine Rezession
Investor warnt: Bärenmarkt bei Tech-Aktien möglich
Stadler Rail erzielt leicht höheren Gewinn - Aktie endet dennoch deutlich im Minus
Investmenthaus: Diese Quarantäne-Aktien könnten von der Corona-Krise profitieren
Flughafen Zürich-Aktie im Sinkflug: Coronavirus drückt Flughafenbetreiber auf Tiefstände
Analyse zeigt, wie weit der Bitcoin noch vor dem Halving steigen könnte

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI verabschiedet sich mit herben Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- DAX rauscht ab -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen tiefrot
Coronavirus-Ängste belasteten die Börsen in Zürich und Frankfurt zum Wochenausklang extrem. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag ebenfalls abwärts. Auch die asiatischen Märkte standen stark unter Druck.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;