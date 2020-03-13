13.03.2020 21:54:00

Oscar Launches First Testing Center Locator for COVID-19

NEW YORK, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Oscar, a tech-driven health insurance company, launched the first testing center locator for COVID-19 in the U.S., featuring more than 100 centers today. It is accessible to the general public and more testing centers are being added every day.

The testing center locator is the latest update to the tools Oscar is developing in response to member needs as the outbreak evolves. The tool builds on the insurer's at-home risk assessment survey, also launched this week. Here's a step-by-step look at the consumer journey to coronavirus planning and care using Oscar's full-stack tech platform and advanced clinical capabilities:

  • Take Oscar's risk assessment survey: The clinically-validated tool assesses your risk of contracting COVID-19 to develop your personalized care guide.
  • Find a testing center: If your assessment includes a recommendation to get tested, you'll be taken directly to the testing center locator to find a center and get instructions for your visit, including the importance of calling ahead to understand center-specific requirements. Oscar is waiving cost-sharing for testing for all members.
  • Follow your assessment recommendations: If you're not recommended for testing, you can still take action. Your personalized guide includes recommendations on how you can reduce your risk of contracting coronavirus based on factors like your location and age, and whether or not you have any chronic conditions.
  • Discuss your personalized results with a telemedicine doctor: The survey seamlessly links to Oscar's telemedicine solution, offered at $0 for members for COVID-19 treatment. Members can speak with a Doctor on Call about symptoms, risks, prescriptions and more. Speaking to a doctor is an important piece of assessing risk.

    • The new testing center locator is based off of information collected directly from Oscar's provider partners. It is being updated daily as new testing locations are stood up around the country.

    Oscar continues to provide updates directly to members and through its COVID-19 resource center, which houses the latest information and guidances on how to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. 

    About Oscar
    Oscar is the first health insurance company built to make health care easy. Headquartered in New York City, Oscar has been challenging the health care system's status quo since our founding in 2012, developing seamless technology and providing personalized support to help our members navigate their health care. Oscar was the first insurer to offer free, 24/7 telemedicine to members and to integrate direct scheduling with providers through our app.

    Oscar plans also include access to a network of first-rate physicians and hospitals, as well as a personalized Concierge team that supports members every step of the way, from finding a doctor to navigating costs. Oscar is known for our easy-to-use digital tools, including a website and mobile app that let members view their health history, speak directly with their Concierge team, and access their account information.

    All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Mulberry Health Inc., including Oscar Insurance Company and its affiliates. Say hi or learn more at https://www.hioscar.com or follow us at https://twitter.com/OscarHealth.

    Contact
    Jackie Kahn, Head of Communications
    jkahn@hioscar.com
    202-538-0128

