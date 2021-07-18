SMI 12’027 0.4%  SPI 15’460 0.3%  Dow 34’688 -0.9%  DAX 15’540 -0.6%  Euro 1.0859 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’036 -0.5%  Gold 1’812 -1.0%  Bitcoin 29’240 0.6%  Dollar 0.9196 0.2%  Öl 73.3 0.0% 
18.07.2021 18:33:00

"Oscar" for Technical Support: iSpring Receives Best Company Award for Customer Service

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iSpring Solutions, Inc., a global leader in digital learning solutions, has been honored as a Gold Winner in the "Customer Service & Support Department of the Year" category by the Globee Awards

ispring-logo

The iSpring Customer Support Team provides technical assistance and advice to the 59,000 customers of its industry-leading solutions for online corporate training: iSpring Learn, a cloud-based learning management system, and iSpring Suite, a robust eLearning authoring toolkit for creating interactive eLearning courses and assessments.

Companies that competed with iSpring for the Sales and Customer Service Excellence Awards came from different industries and countries. Winners in other categories include IBM, Makers Nutrition, SOLAR, PowerSchool, and many more. The participants were assessed by independent international judges from a wide range of spheres. The main criteria for assessment were the size of the team, the speed and mode of work, and the quality of service.

The jury has recognized iSpring Technical Support for its expert, professional, and personal approach to clients and the unparalleled effectiveness of the service.

"The iSpring support team is available 24/7," said Yuri Uskov, Founder and CEO at iSpring Solutions. "Each week, we process an average of 1,800 incoming requests via chat, phone, and email. 97% of them are resolved with a "Client Satisfied" status. We use all communication channels and reject chatbots, because we believe that an individual approach and active participation in resolving our clients' issues help us remain the best in our business."

About iSpring Solutions
iSpring is a global leader in creating award-winning software for eLearning. Since its foundation in 2001, iSpring Solutions, Inc. has helped tens of thousands of businesses worldwide advance their corporate training and spread best business practices. iSpring is recognized for its beautifully engineered products and exceptional service.

Over 59,000 customers from over 170 countries choose iSpring for its reliability and high performance. The customer list includes almost 200 of the Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and educational institutions worldwide, some noteworthy clients being Microsoft, SAP, Boeing, Dell, Adidas, Procter & Gamble, University of California at Berkeley, and Stanford University. For more information, visit the official website at www.iSpringSolutions.com.

About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competitions: Business Excellence Awards, Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, IT World Awards® for Information Technology and Cyber Security, and others. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, the Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com.

Media Contact: Kseniya Ibraeva, kseniya.ibraeva@ispring.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oscar-for-technical-support-ispring-receives-best-company-award-for-customer-service-301336086.html

SOURCE iSpring Solutions, Inc.

﻿

