21.07.2021 17:21:00

OSC seeks applications for Investment Funds Technical Advisory Committee

TORONTO, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) is seeking applications for membership on its Investment Funds Technical Advisory Committee (IFTAC).

The IFTAC advises staff on technical compliance challenges in the investment funds product regulatory regime and highlights opportunities for improving alignment between investor, industry and regulatory goals.

The IFTAC provides an opportunity for stakeholders to engage with the OSC to further smart and effective regulation that fosters capital market efficiency and capital formation while protecting investors and market integrity in the investment funds and structured products space. The Committee meets four times a year and consists of eight to 15 members, participating for two-year terms. Members will propose topics to the Chair and lead discussion on selected topics at IFTAC meetings.

Senior representatives with technical, operational and compliance experience in the investment funds and structured products industry and other interested persons are invited to submit applications for membership on the IFTAC. For the 2021-2023 term, the OSC will again consider applications from senior service providers, senior legal, compliance and accounting professionals, and other senior professional advisors with relevant experience.

The IFTAC will be chaired by Melissa Schofield, Senior Legal Counsel, Investment Funds and Structured Products Branch.

Interested persons should e-mail their applications (cover letter and resume or equivalent) by August 6, 2021 to Melissa Schofield, Senior Legal Counsel, Investment Funds and Structured Products Branch at mschofield@osc.gov.on.ca.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.ca.

﻿

