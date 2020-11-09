SMI 10’415 0.9%  SPI 12’918 0.7%  Dow 29’545 4.3%  DAX 13’209 5.8%  Euro 1.0780 0.9%  EStoxx50 3’430 7.1%  Gold 1’864 -4.8%  Dollar 0.9087 1.0%  Öl 42.9 8.3% 
09.11.2020 16:16:00

OSC research demonstrates how industry can use behavioural insights to protect older investors

Report identifies techniques dealers and advisers can use to encourage older clients to provide information for enhanced investor protection measures.

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today published OSC Staff Notice 11-790, Protecting Aging Investors through Behavioural Insights, which identifies behaviourally-informed tactics to successfully collect Trusted Contact Person (TCP) information and protect older investors.

The research found that a form, designed using behavioural techniques, resulted in a 23 per cent increase in the likelihood that an investor would appoint a TCP.

The Canadian Securities Administrators previously proposed amendments that will require registrants take reasonable steps to obtain the name and contact information of a TCP from their clients, as well as the client's written consent to contact the TCP in specified circumstances.

"Our research report provides registrants with practical ways to increase the likelihood that investors will appoint a Trusted Contact Person to help protect their investments," said Tyler Fleming, Director of the Investor Office at the OSC. "Based on behavioural insights, we know small design changes to administrative forms can nudge more investors to take advantage of these protective measures."   

The OSC encourages registrants to review the research findings and consider testing and, if proven effective, integrating the tactics suggested in the report into their current practices.

The OSC remains committed to working towards a stronger and more secure financial future for all Ontario seniors. It looks forward to engaging with investors, registered dealers and advisers, their individual registrants and other stakeholders with respect to the research findings and its broader work to improve the investor experience.

The research findings are available online at InvestorOffice.ca.

The research report was prepared by the BEworks in collaboration with the OSC.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair and efficient capital markets and confidence in capital markets, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.gov.on.ca.

Follow us on Twitter
Like us on Facebook

Visit us at:  InvestorOffice.ca
                  GetSmarterReInvesting.ca
                  GetSmarterAboutMoney.ca

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 76.16
10.31 %
Alcon 61.44
8.70 %
The Swatch Grp 228.20
7.74 %
Swiss Life Hldg 367.90
7.70 %
CS Group 10.29
7.46 %
Geberit 558.40
-0.99 %
Nestle 105.18
-1.24 %
Sika 236.90
-2.91 %
Roche Hldg G 309.15
-3.60 %
Givaudan 3’760.00
-4.57 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:25
Alle Augen auf Joe Biden
11:30
Biden aus Sicht der Börsianer | BX Swiss TV
11:00
Oil Prospects 2021
09:51
Vontobel: derimail - Immobilienkonzerne mit 4.25%p.a. und 65% Barriere
08:10
SMI mit grösstem Wochenzuwachs seit elf Jahren
06.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 9.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, Temenos Group
05.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70% European) mit Lock-In auf Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Apple Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.11.20
Schroders Credit Lens: Ihr neuer Guide zu den globalen Anleihemärkten
05.11.20
Schroders: Welche Folgen hätte eine Präsidentschaft Bidens auf Umwelt und Gesellschaft?
30.10.20
Schroders: Mit Stimmrechtsvertretung Unternehmen weltweit beeinflussen
mehr
Biden aus Sicht der Börsianer | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

90%-iger Corona-Schutz: BioNTech veröffentlicht vielversprechende Daten zu Corona-Impfstoff - BioNTech-Aktie haussiert
Biden-Sieg und Impfstoff-Hoffnung treiben Börsen an: SMI zieht kräftig an -- DAX feiert mit Kurssprung -- Wall Street mit sattem Plus
Nach Biden-Sieg: Murdochs "New York Post" wendet sich im Wahl-Streit von Trump ab
Nach Bitcoin-Hoch seit 2018: Ist jetzt der richtige Zeitpunkt, um bei der Kryptowährung einzusteigen?
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Julius Bär-VRP möchte Rechtsfälle schnell abarbeiten - 79,7 Millionen Rückstellung für Fifa-Untersuchung - Anleger schieben Aktie an
Apple, Google, Amazon & Co.: So haben die Tech-Giganten unter Trump abgeschnitten
Valora schreibt im dritten Quartal einen operativen Gewinn - Valora-Aktie mit Kursfeuerwerk
Erste Schätzungen: Panoro Energy ASA informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Vifor-Aktie springt an: Vifor sichert sich über Lizenzabkommen Zugang zum Transplantations-Markt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Biden-Sieg und Impfstoff-Hoffnung treiben Börsen an: SMI zieht kräftig an -- DAX feiert mit Kurssprung -- Wall Street mit sattem Plus
Zum Wochenstart prägen grüne Vorzeichen das Bild. Auch der DAX begrüsst die neue Handelswoche mit kräftigen Gewinnen. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich im Montagshandel mit satten Zuschlägen. In Fernost waren die Anleger am Montag ebenfalls in Kauflaune.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit