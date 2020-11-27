|
27.11.2020 18:48:00
OSC Provides Funding to FAIR Canada
TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today announced that it will provide $3.75 million to FAIR Canada (FAIR), a national charitable organization dedicated to advancing the interests of individual investors.
"The OSC's financial contribution will provide FAIR with stable funding over the next five years, allowing it to continue its important and valuable investor advocacy and protection work," said Grant Vingoe, Acting Chair and CEO of the OSC.
The funding is an allocation from the OSC's Designated Fund, and will be provided to FAIR in annual instalments of $750,000 over five years. FAIR will use these funds to cover its day-to-day operating expenses.
The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair and efficient capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.gov.on.ca.
Follow us on Twitter
Like us on Linkedin
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI geht wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen in der Pluszone -- DAX klettert schlussendlich ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen auf grünem Terrain
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
An der Wall Street findet am "Black Friday" ein verkürzter Handel statt. Der heimischen Markt rangierte in einer kleinen Bewegungsspanne. Der deutsche Leitindex liess seinen Vortagesschluss hinter sich. Die asiatischen Indizes wiesen auch vor dem Wochenende eine freundliche Tendenz aus.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}