Osaki OS-4D Pro Maestro LE: The Most Advanced 4D Technology Massage Chair for Physical and Mental Benefits

The features of the Osaki OS-Pro Maestro massage chair

According to the retailer themodernback.com, this massage chair has the capability to deliver one of the most realistic massages of all the massage chairs available on the market today. In fact, it is correct to state that the features of this chair are designed to provide a full body massage without injury.

How?

Essentially, this massage chair is one of the L-track massage chairs. In other words, the technologies combined to achieve this feat include L-track and S-track technologies.

The chair has built-in heated rollers plus 32 airbags, that massage all the large muscle groups simultaneously. These airbags inflate to massage simultaneously massage shoulder muscles as well as those around the pelvic region. And, at the same time, the heated rollers simulate a hot stone massage.

Additionally, it utilizes 4D technology that provides a deeper and more rhythmic massage that covers a broader area. In summary, there are eight levels of strength and depth, with five levels of speed, intensity, and power. Consequently, it is realistic to state that this 4D technology is the raison d'etre for this massage chair. Osaki Maestro LE provides the chair with the ability to provide the most realistic massage, and it is the underlying technology that facilitates all of the health benefits mentioned below.

In order to give an effective massage, this chair will also perform a full-body scan to map out the massage area before proceeding with the massage. It will then calibrate the rollers and other parts that perform the massage to ensure that it applies the appropriate pressure during the neck and back massage to ensure that there are no injuries caused as a consequence of the massage.

The chair's scanning facility also includes full body measurement to make sure that it provides a snug fit so that its foot rollers will provide a massage that mimics a reflexology massage.

The advantages related to your mental and physical health

The next step is to consider the health and wellbeing advantages of owning a massage chair.

Reduces stress and anxiety levels

The US CDC website notes that the current COVID-19 pandemic is extremely stressful for people, especially those individuals who are prone to panic attacks, and who suffer from pre-existing mental health disorders like Generalized Anxiety Disorder, depression, and PTSD. Consequently, it is essential to find ways to mitigate the stress from living under lockdown. Th good news is that massage is a known stress-reliever.

Therefore, massage therapy is a great way to unwind. Because, most non-essential businesses have been closed for the foreseeable future, this massage chair is a practical substitute for physical massage by a personal massage therapist. And, the best way to get a massage chair is to consider buying one from the top selling massage chairs.

Increase dopamine and serotonin levels

Massage is well-known for its ability to relax an individual and increase endorphins or feel-good neurotransmitters like dopamine, serotonin, endorphins, and oxytocin that are released in the brain.

Also, research has shown that massage has an almost instant impact on lowering the levels of epinephrine and norepinephrine that create the "fight-or-flight" response. Thus, contributing to the reduction of stress and anxiety. In fact, it is probably safe to assume that one of the fundamental purposes of massage is to promote relaxation, the reduction of stress hormones, as well as the increase of feel-good hormones in the human brain.

Relieves muscle tension and stiffness

Muscle tension, especially in the neck and shoulder region is one of the negative side effects of stress. Muscles, ligaments, and tendons are susceptible to strain and tears from overuse. Consequently, massage is a healthy way to stretch out tired and stiff muscles. It also promotes healing for strained and torn muscles because it stimulates the damaged area to improve the blood flow to the area.

Improves blood circulation

One of the primary benefits of a reflexology foot massage is to improve the blood flow the lower extremities. This is especially relevant for foot neuropathy symptoms due to poor blood circulation, diabetes, or any other condition that reduces the blood flow to the lower limbs and feet.

As highlighted above, this massage chair imitates a reflexology massage; thus, supply all the benefits of a massage by a reflexologist.

Final thoughts

