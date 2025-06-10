Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
11.06.2025 00:20:50

OS Therapies Taps EVERSANA To Launch First New Pediatric Osteosarcoma Treatment In 40 Years

(RTTNews) - OS Therapies Inc. (OSTX), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on cancer immunotherapies and antibody-drug conjugates, has partnered with EVERSANA to support the U.S. commercialization of OST-HER2.

This novel treatment targets recurrent, fully resected pediatric lung metastatic osteosarcoma—a rare, aggressive bone cancer primarily affecting children and teens.

OST-HER2, based on Listeria monocytogenes, is the first potential new therapy for pediatric osteosarcoma in over four decades. It has earned Orphan, Fast Track, and Rare Pediatric Disease designations from the FDA. A rolling Biologics License Application (BLA) submission is expected in Q3 2025, with possible FDA approval by the end of that year.

CEO Paul Romness stated that working with EVERSANA allows OS Therapies to commercialize OST-HER2 swiftly and cost-effectively without building in-house infrastructure. He emphasized the importance of using EVERSANA's integrated commercialization services and oncology expertise to manage costs and expedite access to the therapy.

EVERSANA will deploy its full-scale EVERSANA ONCOLOGY model to handle market access, field deployment, patient services, and stakeholder engagement, accelerating outreach to providers and laying groundwork for OST-HER2's potential expansion into other HER2-positive cancers.

EVERSANA CEO Jim Lang affirmed the company's commitment to helping OS Therapies deliver innovative treatments, noting this partnership is just the beginning of their broader impact on global cancer care.

This development follows OS Therapies securing U.S. Patent #12,239,738, granting commercial manufacturing exclusivity for OST-HER2 and its Listeria-based platform through 2040.

OSTX is currently trading at $1.93 or 2.53% lower on the NYSE American.

