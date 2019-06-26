26.06.2019 17:26:00

Oryx Petroleum Announces Election of Directors

CALGARY, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Oryx Petroleum Corporation Limited ("Oryx Petroleum" or the "Corporation") today announces that the nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated May 7, 2019 were elected as directors of Oryx Petroleum. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held earlier today at Oryx Petroleum's Annual Meeting of Shareholders are set out below.

Each of the following four nominees proposed by management was elected as a director by a majority of the shareholders present in person or represented by proxy. The proxies received by management with respect to the election of directors were as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Bradford Camp

461,161,947

98.15%

8,680,410

1.85%

Jean Claude Gandur

457,663,989

97.41%

12,178,368

2.59%

Peter Janele

469,802,280

99.99%

40,077

0.01%

Peter Newman

469,778,229

99.99%

64,128

0.01%

 

Percentages in the table above represent the votes for or withheld, as applicable, cast by proxy, as a percentage of all votes cast at the meeting for the election of directors by shareholders present in person or represented by proxy.

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders have been filed under the Corporation's profile at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT ORYX PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED

Oryx Petroleum is an international oil exploration, development and production company focused in Africa and the Middle East. The Corporation's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "OXC". The Oryx Petroleum group of companies was founded in 2010 by The Addax and Oryx Group P.L.C. Oryx Petroleum has interests in two license areas, one of which has yielded an oil discovery. The Corporation is the operator for both license areas. One license area is located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the second license area is located in West Africa in the AGC administrative area offshore Senegal and Guinea Bissau. Further information about Oryx Petroleum is available at www.oryxpetroleum.com or under Oryx Petroleum's profile at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Oryx Petroleum Corporation Limited

