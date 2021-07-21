Ortho Regenerative Technologies Announces Voting Results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, July 21, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (CSE: ORTH) (OTCQB: ORTIF) ("Ortho" or the "Company"), a clinical stage orthobiologics company focused on the development of novel soft tissue repair regenerative technologies, today announced the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held via videoconference on July 21, 2021.

Election of Directors

The following nine (9) nominees were elected as Directors of the Company to hold office until the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Mr. Michael Atkin

Mr. Pierre Laurin

Mr. Claude LeDuc

Dr. Brent Norton

Mr. Patrick O'Donnell

Mr. Steve Saviuk

Mr. Tom E.S. Wright

Mr. Howard P. Walthall

Mr. Tim Cunningham

Appointment of Auditors

Ernst & Young LLP was appointed as auditor of the Company to hold office until the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders, and the Board of Directors was authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration.

Equity Incentive Plan

The Equity Incentive Plan, as more particularly described in the Circular, was approved by a resolution of Disinterested Shareholders. The purpose of this Plan is to allow for certain discretionary bonuses and similar awards as an incentive and reward for selected Eligible Participants related to the achievement of long-term financial and strategic objectives of the Corporation and the resulting increases in shareholder value. This Plan is intended to promote a greater alignment of interests between the shareholders of the Corporation and the selected Eligible Persons by providing an opportunity to acquire Shares as long-term investments and proprietary interests in the Corporation.

About Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc.

Ortho is a clinical stage orthobiologics company dedicated to the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies to dramatically improve the success rate of orthopedic and sports medicine surgeries. Our proprietary RESTORE technology platform is a proprietary muco-adhesive Chitosan-based biopolymer matrix, specifically designed to deliver biologics such as Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) or Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrate (BMAC), to augment and guide the regeneration of new tissue in various musculoskeletal conditions. ORTHO-R, our lead Chitosan-PRP hybrid drug/biologic implant combination product, is formulated and designed to increase the healing rates of occupational and sports-related injuries to tendons, meniscus and ligaments. Other formulations are being developed for cartilage repair, bone void filling and osteoarthritis treatment. The proprietary Chitosan-PRP combination ORTHO-R implant can be directly applied into the site of injury by a surgeon during a routine operative procedure without significantly extending the time of the surgery and without further intervention. Considering the significant potential of our technology platform, Ortho continues to assess new therapeutic target uses outside of the soft tissue repair field. Further information about Ortho is available on the Company's website at www.orthorti.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Also follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

