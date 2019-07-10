Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Lab Leaders, Executives to Examine How Data Is Transforming Labs and Health Care

Ortho to Host Industry Conferences: 'Lab Leader Summit' and 'Healthcare Management in a Digital World'

RARITAN, New Jersey, SINGAPORE and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, a global leader of in vitro diagnostics, will host two regional conferences for Asian health care professionals in which top experts will examine trends in laboratory science and reflect on how data and digitization are transforming health care.

The "Ortho Lab Leader Summit," July 10-11 in Kuala Lumpur, will cater to managers of medical labs with the goal of helping them take their labs to the next level. It will cover topics such as automation, digitization, quality management and safety in clinical laboratories and transfusion medicine.

"Ortho-SMU Healthcare Management in a Digital World," July 23-25 in Singapore, delivered by Singapore Management University, will inform individuals on a hospital management track. It will focus on exploring how data and digitization are transforming all aspects of hospital management. Speakers will guide participants in identifying ways to leverage new data-driven, digital opportunities to create more efficient and effective health care institutions.

"Part of serving our customers involves keeping them right on the cutting edge of diagnostics, efficiency and health care – and staying focused there ourselves," said Anand Pande, vice president of Ortho's ASPAC region. "We offer these informative programs to provide them with forward-thinking ideas they can take back to their hospitals and labs to become more efficient."

The "Ortho Lab Leader Summit" and "Ortho-SMU Healthcare Management in a Digital World" continue a series of conferences focused on the present and future state of health care. Later this year, Ortho will host South Asian health care leaders at the fifth L.E.A.D. (leverage, enhance, advance, define) summit in India. In May, Ortho co-hosted Asia's top hospital executives at the fourth annual "Ortho-SMU Summit: The CEO Agenda on Patient Centricity."

The two conferences in July are by invitation only, but hospital or laboratory professionals can express interest in attending by contacting Severine Montet of Ortho's Singapore office.

About Singapore Management University Executive Development

SMU-Executive Development supports executives throughout their careers; from individual contributors gaining self-understanding, empowerment and foundational skills, through to seasoned CEOs and c-suite leading multinational organizations with purpose and mission. We support global executives managing the complexities in Asia and Asian executives navigating in local and international firms and contexts. Our pedagogy of Knowledge-Application-Empowerment transforms personal development, whilst the pool of 350 faculty, from across the 6-schools of SMU, provides both depth and breadth of insight to match the needs and context of each participant and corporate client. https://exd.smu.edu.sg/

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is a global leader of in vitro diagnostics serving the clinical laboratory and immunohematology communities. Across hospitals, hospital networks, blood banks and labs in more than 125 countries and territories, Ortho's high-quality products and services enable health care professionals to make better-informed treatment decisions. For the immunohematology community, Ortho's blood typing products help ensure every patient receives blood that is safe, the right type and the right unit. Ortho brings sophisticated testing technologies, automation, information management and interpretation tools to clinical laboratories around the world to help them run more efficiently and effectively and improve patient care. Ortho's purpose is to improve and save lives with diagnostics, and it does that by reimagining what's possible. This is what has defined Ortho for more than 75 years, and it's what drives Ortho forward. For more information, visit www.orthoclinicaldiagnostics.com.

SOURCE Ortho Clinical Diagnostics