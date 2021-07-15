SMI 11’965 -0.7%  SPI 15’409 -0.5%  Dow 34’987 0.2%  DAX 15’630 -1.0%  Euro 1.0842 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’056 -1.1%  Gold 1’829 0.1%  Bitcoin 29’146 -2.9%  Dollar 0.9179 0.3%  Öl 73.3 -1.7% 
15.07.2021 23:42:00

Orsini Specialty Pharmacy Selected to Dispense Aduhelm™ for the Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orsini Specialty Pharmacy, the leading independent specialty pharmacy focused on rare diseases, gene therapies, and complex conditions, announced today that it has been selected by Biogen as a specialty pharmacy provider of ADUHELM™ (aducanumab-avwa). ADUHELM is an amyloid beta-directed antibody indicated for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease – see the Full Prescribing Information.

Orsini Healthcare (PRNewsfoto/Orsini Healthcare)

Alzheimer's disease is an irreversible, degenerative brain disorder that slowly destroys memory, thinking, and behavior. Over time, symptoms progress and eventually interfere with the ability to perform daily tasks. More than 6 million people are currently living with Alzheimer's disease in the US. It is estimated that by 2050 the number of people with Alzheimer's disease could increase to nearly 13 million.

"Alzheimer's disease is the most common cause of dementia, impacting an individual's ability to function independently, said Mike Fieri, Orsini Founder and CEO. This disease directly impacted my family, and I am grateful for Orsini to be a select specialty pharmacy to participate in this transformative treatment for people living with Alzheimer's. At Orsini Specialty Pharmacy, we put empathy and caring at the forefront of our therapy care plans. The entire team looks forward to supporting the needs of these patients and their caregivers."

About Orsini Specialty Pharmacy

Providing patients with comprehensive and compassionate care since 1987, Orsini is the leading independent specialty pharmacy focused on rare diseases, gene therapies, and complex conditions. Orsini's high-touch care model is centered around experienced, therapy-specific care teams who provide personalized care to patients based on their specific condition and treatment. The company's comprehensive solutions include medication adherence programs, data analytics, customized manufacturer programs, and nationwide nursing coverage for convenient in-home infusion services. Headquartered in Elk Grove Village, IL, Orsini Specialty Pharmacy holds accreditations with URAC, the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), ACHC's Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs, The Joint Commission, and the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP). For more information about Orsini's services, contact us at 847-734-7373 ext. 505, e-mail us at orsini@orsinihc.com or visit www.orsinispecialtypharmacy.com/.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orsini-specialty-pharmacy-selected-to-dispense-aduhelm-for-the-treatment-of-alzheimers-disease-301335294.html

SOURCE Orsini Specialty Pharmacy

