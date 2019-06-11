Oroco Provides Clarification of June 7, 2019 News Release

VANCOUVER, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ - At the request of IIROC, Oroco Resource Corp. (TSX-V: OCO) ("Oroco" or "the Company") is providing the following clarifications to its news release of June 7, 2019 wherein the Company announced the receipt of the initial draft of an Independent Technical Report regarding the Geology, Mineralization, and Exploration of the Santo Tomás Cu-(Mo-Au-Ag) Porphyry Deposit in Sinaloa, Mexico ("the Technical Report").

The Company wishes to clarify certain disclosure in compliance with NI 43-101, 2.4 – Disclosure of Historical Estimates. Specifically the historical Bateman Report cited in the news release, discloses an historical estimate of 950 million tonnes above a cut-off grade of 0.20% Cu, and contains approximately 7.4 billion pounds of copper. The conclusion and results of the historical Bateman Report are no longer considered current. The Mintec, Inc. resource estimate included in the historical Bateman Report (1994) is the last publicly released mineral resource estimate, but utilized a classification scheme other than those set out in NI 43-101. Additionally, the mineral resource estimate is no longer accepted under NI 43-101 standards for reason that it does not conform to the current structural geological model in the Technical Report. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource or mineral reserve. However, the historical assaying and verification methods were performed within the accepted standards applicable at the time.

The Company also wishes to clarify certain disclosure in compliance with NI 43-101, 2.3(2) – Restricted Disclosure. Specifically, NI 43-101, 2.3(2) requires the disclosure of "exploration targets" as a range of quantities and grades and the inclusion of cautionary language indicating this quantity and grade are conceptual in nature. The Company has a target volume of approximately 280 to 315 million tonnes and a target grade of 0.45% to 0.55% copper in a tabular body dipping towards the west at 50º in the potential near surface, higher grade central portion of the North Zone. To clarify, the potential quantity and grade is conceptual in nature, there has not been sufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain if future exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

The technical information in this News Release has been reviewed and approved on behalf of the Company by Mr. Dane Bridge, M.Sc., P. Geol., of Dane A. Bridge Consulting Inc., an Independent Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

ABOUT OROCO:

The Company currently holds an irrevocable option to acquire 100 percent of Altamura Copper Corp., a private B.C. company which holds a 50 percent interest in Compañía Minera Ruero, S.A. de C.V., the registered owner of the Santo Tomas concessions, and an option to acquire the other 50 percent interest. The Santo Tomas concessions are a contiguous group of seven mineral concessions located in Sinaloa State, Mexico. Altamura Copper Corp. also holds a 66.7 percent interest in Xochipala Gold, S.A de C.V., the owner of a net 85 percent unregistered contractual interest in the Santo Tomas concessions. The Company and Altamura Copper Corp. are pursuing the registration of the Santo Tomas concessions to Xochipala Gold, S.A. de C.V. for reason of its preferable ownership and investment structure relating to those concessions (see the Company's most recent MD&A available on SEDAR).

