ORock Technologies Adds Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform to its FedRAMP Moderate Cloud

RESTON, Va., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ORock® Technologies , Inc. today announced that it received authorization from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) to offer Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform within its FedRAMP Moderate cloud environment. ORock Secure Containers as a Service with Red Hat OpenShift provides customers with a fully managed Platform as a Service (PaaS) solution for deploying containers in hybrid cloud and multi-cloud environments with the additional security controls and continuous monitoring required for FedRAMP compliance.

Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform helps unite developers and IT operations on a single platform to build, deploy, and manage applications consistently across hybrid cloud infrastructures. This helps organizations achieve greater value by delivering modern and traditional applications with shorter development cycles and increased efficiencies, while providing the functionality that developers require in deploying applications at scale without compromising on security features. The platform is built on open source innovation and industry standards, including Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Kubernetes, and is trusted by companies around the world.

ORock's Secure Containers as a Service solution is hosted and accessed through ORockCloud, a FedRAMP Moderate cloud built specifically for government agencies and highly regulated commercial organizations to satisfy their stringent requirements for security, performance, cost predictability, and control. This enterprise-grade open source environment is the first and only FedRAMP Moderate cloud that incorporates both Red Hat OpenStack Platform and Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform. The solution features enhanced security without vendor lock-in and a flat-rate OpEx billing model for data transport with no egress fees.

"With FedRAMP Moderate authorization for both Red Hat OpenStack and Red Hat OpenShift, the ORock Secure Containers as a Service solution aligns with the Federal government's 'Cloud Smart' initiative, helping customers to more easily transition to the cloud. Highly regulated commercial industries such as banking, insurance and health care can also benefit from the FedRAMP approved platform," said Gregory Hrncir, co-founder and chief executive officer of ORock Technologies. "As a Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider (CCSP), we are excited to bring this solution to market with Red Hat and our joint channel partners serving these sectors."

"As a Red Hat CCSP, ORock has built ORockCloud on enterprise open source solutions from Red Hat, and achieved FedRAMP authorization of its OpenStack- and OpenShift-based cloud," said Paul Smith, senior vice president and general manager of public sector at Red Hat. "By offering ORock Secure Containers as a Service in its FedRAMP Moderate authorized cloud, ORock is further extending Red Hat OpenShift into the Federal government and regulated commercial industries."

ORock Technologies provides secure infrastructure and cloud services for government agencies and enterprises in highly regulated commercial industries. ORock operates a private, high-performance fiber network and an open source cloud meeting the most stringent requirements for security, performance, cost predictability, and control.

