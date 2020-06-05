PASSAIC, N.J., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orli Langer, MD, FACOG, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Doctor for her outstanding contributions in the field of Medicine and acknowledgment of her role as an OB/GYN & Owner with Perinatal Associates, LLC.

Perinatal Associates is one of the top specialist obstetrics and gynecology offices, specializing in Maternal-Fetal Medicine in New Jersey. Practicing in three offices, they proudly serve patients in the New Jersey counties of Passaic and Morris. Dedicated to patient-centered care, Perinatal Associates provide a wide range of services, such as obstetrical scans, viability/dating scans, cervical length studies, and placental checks. Patients that visit Dr. Langer's office have a need that is outside of the purview of a standard OB/GYN, including advanced maternal age, diabetes, hypertensive disorders, seizure disorders, autoimmune diseases, prior preterm birth, multiple gestations, fetal abnormalities, and more.

A distinguished doctor, Dr. Langer has led an impressive career for 18 years. As the owner, Dr. Langer has devoted the past two years at her private practice. She is fluent in Hebrew and English and has extensive experience with ultrasounds and treating gestational diabetes and all high-risk pregnancies. Dr. Langer earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from the University of Texas in Austin. Later she graduated from Technion Israel Institute of Technology, where she obtained a dual Masters in interdisciplinary science, as well as a medical degree. For post-education training, she worked as an intern and a resident in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Beth Israel Medical Center. Following this, Dr. Langer completed a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Fellowship at the New York University School of Medicine.

Remaining abreast of the latest industry developments, Dr. Langer maintains active memberships with the Society of Maternal-Fetal Medicine and the Association of International Ultrasound Medicine. She is a Diplomate of the American Board of Obstetrics and the Gynecology and American Board of Maternal-Fetal Medicine and serves as a Fellow of the American College of OB/GYN.

In light of her success, Dr. Langer has been the recipient of many honors and accolades. These include being featured in NJ Monthly Top 25 Leading Women Entrepreneurs in October of 2019, being profiled in NJ Biz in November of 2019, and receiving the Award of Research Excellence from the Society of Maternal-Fetal Medicine for mentoring students and residents in the institutions where she has practiced.

A respected voice in her field, Dr. Langer has shared her breadth of expertise in book chapters and numerous articles that have been published in prominent, peer-reviewed journals.

Dr. Langer dedicates this recognition in loving memory of her father Oded Langer, MD; he was a leader in maternal-fetal medicine.

