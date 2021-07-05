SMI 11’968 0.0%  SPI 15’393 0.0%  Dow 34’786 0.4%  DAX 15’662 0.1%  Euro 1.0947 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’087 0.1%  Gold 1’792 0.4%  Bitcoin 31’499 -3.2%  Dollar 0.9221 0.1%  Öl 77.1 1.5% 
05.07.2021 21:06:00

Orleans Express Will Offer a Service Route Between Quebec and Ontario

MONTREAL, July 5, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - As of July 8, Keolis Canada's intercity transportation service – Orléans Express – will be enhanced by a daily connection linking Montreal, Gatineau and Ottawa. While the COVID-19 pandemic led to an interruption in activities for over a year on this corridor previously operated by another carrier, Orléans Express, under a permit granted by the Commission des transports du Québec, will initially offer four departures per day on this corridor.

"In the current context, the addition of a new service on an important route like the Montreal and Gatineau/Ottawa line will improve service offerings to Orléans Express customers, who will now be able to travel from Ottawa to the Gaspé Peninsula, and vice versa. This is excellent news," stressed Pierre-Paul Pharand, President and CEO of Keolis Canada. "We are developing mobility solutions that are adapted to travellers' evolving mobility needs and to communities' expectations. We are therefore pleased to be able to offer intercity transportation services on this route which is currently not served by coach transport."

With a return to normalcy on the horizon, Keolis Canada, through its subsidiary Orléans Express, wants to contribute in its own way in the recovery of the economic and tourism sectors by responding to the demands of the business world, the education sector and the tourism industry, all of which have been requesting this route. The company also hopes that this addition to its services will support the eventual reopening of other routes if the context and ridership demand were appropriate. Recall that the intercity transportation industry is still subject to restrictions related to the pandemic and that Keolis Canada coaches continue to respect a ratio of 24 passengers.

Passengers can make reservations for their trip now by visiting: https://www.orleansexpress.com/en/ 

About Keolis Canada
With operations in Quebec and Ontario, Keolis Canada – a transportation operator serving passengers – develops mobility solutions adapted to the changing needs of travellers and the expectations of communities: intercity and urban transportation, light rail, autonomous shuttles, parcel transportation, traditional and electric school transportation, and adapted, airport or charter transportation. Keolis Canada offers a quality, reliable and safe service thanks to a team of over 970 experienced employees and operates a fleet of 428 vehicles. Each year, Keolis Canada transports more than 20 million passengers and more than one million packages.

For more information: https://www.keolis.ca

Source
Pierre-Paul Pharand
President and CEO
Keolis Canada

SOURCE Keolis Canada

﻿

