07.12.2019 09:00:00

Orlando Office Solutions, LLC Set to Finalize Condo Sale for $550,000 in BMO Harris Bank Building

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Orlando based Orlando Office Solutions, LLC announced that it will be finalizing its $550,000 condo sale that consists of 2,700 MOL total sq ft. The BMO Harris Bank Building is a Class A office building featuring very attractive, contemporary architecture with a strong medical and professional tenant mix. The property is located just west of I-75, minutes away from Downtown Bradenton and the beaches.

"Working with Dr. Zalepuga has been a great experience. It's an exciting process, and we always find it a pleasure to interact and meet with incredible business owners in the area. The condo itself is a very nice unit and has many stunning features to it including tons of windows that give natural lighting and great views." states Alex Reece the manager of Orlando Office Solutions. "We will continue to buy, redevelop and sell great commercial properties, with our focus on finding value add opportunities."

About Orlando Office Solutions

Orlando Office Solutions, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, and specializes in leasing and adding value to high vacancy projects that may or may not have sizable deferred maintenance issues that should be addressed.

 

SOURCE Orlando Office Solutions, LLC

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

06.12.19
Gute US-Arbeitsmarktdaten könnten Gold unter Druck setzen
06.12.19
Vontobel: derimail - Autocallable BRC mit nur einem Basiswert
06.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Volkswagen AG
06.12.19
SMI-Investoren bleiben vorsichtig
06.12.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Aufwärtstrendkanal bestätigt / Novartis – Aufwärtstrend bestätigt
05.12.19
Hochspannung bei AMS – Teilentwarnung bei S+B | BX Swiss
02.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
26.11.19
Schroders: Die wachsende Bedeutung chinesischer A-Aktien in acht Bildern
mehr
Die neue Welt der Kryptoanlagen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zusammenbruch bei Bitcoin voraus? Laut Experte wäre der nächste Halt bei 6'000 US-Dollar
Experte warnt vor Apple-Aktie: Steht die Hälfte des Apple-Geschäfts auf der Kippe?
Roche-Familienaktionäre schliessen Aufnahme der fünften Generation ab
Medacta-Aktie stürzt ab: Medacta rechnet für 2019 mit einem weniger starken Wachstum
SMI und DAX gehen mit kräftigen Zuwächsen ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen legten zu -- Börsen in Fernost schlussendlich etwas höher
Swiss Re-Aktie gefragt: Swiss Re verkauft Tochter Reassure an die Phoenix-Gruppe
'OPEC+' einigt sich auf schärfere Förderkürzung - Ölpreise steigen
Glencore-Aktie unter Druck: Britische Aufsicht untersucht Bestechungsverdacht
Studie: Deutschland mit Abstand grösster Beitragszahler zur EU
KW 49: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen mit kräftigen Zuwächsen ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen legten zu -- Börsen in Fernost schlussendlich etwas höher
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zogen am Freitag kräftig an. Die Wall Street profitiert von einem überraschend positiven US-Arbeitsmarktbericht. Die Börsen in Fernost hielten sich in der Gewinnzone.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;