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ORIX Aktie 954054 / US6863301015

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27.03.2026 08:53:23

ORIX Names Masataka Yamada CFO, Appoints Yoshiteru Suzuki And Shuji Irie As COOs

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(RTTNews) - ORIX Corp. (IX, 8591.T), a diversified Japanese financial services conglomerate, announced Friday a series of management changes effective April 1.

Masataka Yamada promoted to Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer Responsible for Corporate Strategy and Management Unit, from Senior Adviser Assistant to CEO.

Yoshiteru Suzuki will now take over as Chief Operating Officer, USA & Europe Business Unit remaining in position as Group President and Chief Executive Officer .

Shuji Irie will take the position as Chief Operating Officer, Infrastructure Business Unit from previously Senior Managing Executive Officer Responsible for Infrastructure Business Unit

Hidetake Takahashi will step down as President and Chief Executive Officer Responsible for Digital Innovation Unit and Corporate Strategy and Management Unit, but will remain as President and Chief Executive Officer, responsible for Digital Innovation Unit.

Satoru Matsuzaki will step down from Deputy President Executive Officer Responsible for Japan & APAC Business Unit and will take over as Deputy President Executive Officer Chief Operating Officer, Japan & APAC Business Unit.

ORIX Corp closed trading 0.27% higher at JPY 4,781 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

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3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Talanx, Applied Materials, Parker Hannifin mit François Bloch

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Long 12’175.56 19.72 SMABBU
Long 11’903.27 13.90 SQFBLU
Long 11’386.22 8.93 BEFSQU
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