02.03.2021 10:45:00
Orion Group Financial Statement documents 2020, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report published
ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 2 MARCH 2021 at 11.45 EET
Orion Group Financial Statement documents 2020, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report published
Orion Group's Financial Statement documents for 2020 have been published. The documents are available in Finnish and English on the Company's website at http://www.orion.fi/en and are attached to this release. For the first time, the Financial Statements are published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements as xHTML file. The primary statements of the Consolidated financial statements have been labelled with iXBRL tags. Authorised Public Accountants KPMG Oy Ab has provided an independent auditor’s reasonable assurance report on Orion’s ESEF Financial Statements in accordance with ISAE 3000 (Revised).
The official Financial Statement documents in accordance with the requirements of the Finnish Accounting Act and the Companies Act, which include the Financial Statements, the Report by the Board of Directors and the Auditor's Report are available in Finnish at http://www.orion.fi/yhtiokokous2021.
Orion's Corporate Governance Statement 2020 and Remuneration Report 2020, both adopted by the Board of Directors, have also been published as separate reports in Finnish and English on the Company's website at http://www.orion.fi/en and are attached to this release.
Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are neurological disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled pulmonary medication. Orion's net sales in 2020 amounted to EUR 1,078 million and the company had about 3,300 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
Attachments
- Orion_Financial_Statement_Documents_2020
- 74370029VAHCXDR7B745-2020-12-31_en
- Orion_Corporate_Governance_Statement_2020
- Orion_Remuneration_Report_2020
