|
17.07.2020 08:30:00
Orion Corporation's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2021
ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 17 JULY 2020 at 9.30 EEST
Orion Corporation will publish its Financial Statement Release 2020 on Tuesday, 9 February 2021.
The publication dates of the Interim Reports and the Half-Year Financial Report in 2021 are as follows:
|Interim Report January-March 2021
Half-Year Financial Report January-June 2021
Interim Report January-September 2021
|Tuesday, 27 April 2021
Monday, 19 July 2021
Wednesday, 20 October 2021
The Financial Statements and the Report of the Board of Directors for 2020 will be published on the Company's website at the latest in week 9/2021.
The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Thursday, 25 March 2021 in Helsinki.
Orion's financial reports and related presentation material are available on the Group's website at http://www.orion.fi/investors promptly after the publishing. The website also provides a possibility to register on Orion's mailing lists for releases.
Orion Corporation
|Timo Lappalainen
President and CEO
|Olli Huotari
SVP, Corporate Functions
Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 426 2721
Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR
Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are central nervous system (CNS) disorders, oncology, Finnish heritage rare diseases and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled Easyhaler® pulmonary drugs. Orion's net sales in 2019 amounted to EUR 1,051 million and the company had about 3,300 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
