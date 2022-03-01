SMI 11’862 -1.0%  SPI 15’019 -1.0%  Dow 33’194 -2.1%  DAX 13’905 -3.9%  Euro 1.0214 -0.8%  EStoxx50 3’766 -4.0%  Gold 1’939 1.6%  Bitcoin 40’290 1.7%  Dollar 0.9189 0.2%  Öl 105.6 4.4% 
Orion Corporation: Transfer of 38,543 own B shares on 1 March 2022

ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE / CHANGES IN COMPANY’S OWN SHARES
1 MARCH 2022 at 20.35 EET
        

Orion Corporation: Transfer of 38,543 own B shares on 1 March 2022

In accordance with a decision by the Board of Directors, Orion Corporation has on 1 March 2022 transferred altogether 38,543 Orion Corporation B shares held by the company as a share reward for earning period 2019–2021 to the persons belonging to the Share-based Incentive Plan of the Orion Group. The transfer is based on the authorisation by the Annual General Meeting of 26 March 2019.

The price per share of the transferred shares is EUR 41.3238, which is the volume weighted average quotation of the Orion Corporation B share on 1 March 2022. Accordingly, the total transaction price of the transferred shares is EUR 1,592,743.22.

After the share transfer, the total number of own B shares held by Orion Corporation is 532,771.

Orion Corporation has informed about the Share-based Incentive Plan in stock exchange release on 6 February 2019.

Orion Corporation

Timo Lappalainen

President and CEO		   Olli Huotari

SVP, Corporate Functions		 

                                                
                                                
Contact person:
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, tel. +358 10 426 3054, mobile +358 50 966 3054

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are neurological disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled pulmonary medication. Orion's net sales in 2021 amounted to EUR 1,041 million and the company had about 3,350 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


