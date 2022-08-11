Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
Orion b Aktie [Valor: 2553367 / ISIN: FI0009014377]
11.08.2022 10:30:00

Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Satu Ahomäki

ORION CORPORATION
MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
11 August 2022 at 11.30 EEST
        

Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Satu Ahomäki

Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.

Orion Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Satu Ahomäki
Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Orion Oyj
LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 18319/5/4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-08-10
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014377
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1727 Unit price: 46.99 EUR
(2): Volume: 273 Unit price: 46.99 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 2000 Volume weighted average price: 46.99 EUR

Orion Corporation

Timo Lappalainen

President and CEO		   Olli Huotari

SVP, Corporate Functions		 

                                                

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are neurological disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled pulmonary medication. Orion's net sales in 2021 amounted to EUR 1,041 million and the company had about 3,350 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


