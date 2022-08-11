ORION CORPORATION

MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS

11 August 2022 at 11.30 EEST



Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Satu Ahomäki

Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.

Orion Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Satu Ahomäki

Position: Other senior manager



Issuer: Orion Oyj

LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 18319/5/4

____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2022-08-10

Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009014377

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1727 Unit price: 46.99 EUR

(2): Volume: 273 Unit price: 46.99 EUR



Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 2000 Volume weighted average price: 46.99 EUR

