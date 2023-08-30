|
30.08.2023 14:30:00
Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Hilpi Rautelin
ORION CORPORATION
MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
30 AUGUST 2023 at 15.30 EEST
Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Hilpi Rautelin
Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.
Orion Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Hilpi Rautelin
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Orion Oyj
LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 37188/7/8
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-08-28
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014369
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 27 Unit price: 35.85 EUR
(2): Volume: 28 Unit price: 36 EUR
(3): Volume: 26 Unit price: 36.1 EUR
(4): Volume: 26 Unit price: 36.05 EUR
(5): Volume: 41 Unit price: 36.1 EUR
(6): Volume: 33 Unit price: 35.95 EUR
(7): Volume: 200 Unit price: 35.95 EUR
(8): Volume: 200 Unit price: 35.95 EUR
(9): Volume: 52 Unit price: 35.85 EUR
(10): Volume: 200 Unit price: 35.85 EUR
(11): Volume: 220 Unit price: 35.9 EUR
(12): Volume: 200 Unit price: 35.9 EUR
Aggregated transactions (12):
Volume: 1253 Volume weighted average price: 35.92219 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-08-28
Venue: CEUD
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014369
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 75 Unit price: 35.92 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 75 Volume weighted average price: 35.92 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-08-28
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014369
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 130 Unit price: 35.95 EUR
(2): Volume: 140 Unit price: 35.85 EUR
Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 270 Volume weighted average price: 35.89815 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-08-28
Venue: TQEX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014369
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 40 Unit price: 35.95 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 40 Volume weighted average price: 35.95 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-08-29
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014369
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 273 Unit price: 37 EUR
(2): Volume: 90 Unit price: 37 EUR
(3): Volume: 170 Unit price: 37 EUR
(4): Volume: 198 Unit price: 36.95 EUR
(5): Volume: 26 Unit price: 36.65 EUR
(6): Volume: 26 Unit price: 36.7 EUR
(7): Volume: 58 Unit price: 36.7 EUR
(8): Volume: 28 Unit price: 36.65 EUR
(9): Volume: 27 Unit price: 36.6 EUR
(10): Volume: 26 Unit price: 36.55 EUR
(11): Volume: 26 Unit price: 36.55 EUR
(12): Volume: 40 Unit price: 36.5 EUR
(13): Volume: 26 Unit price: 35.95 EUR
Aggregated transactions (13):
Volume: 1014 Volume weighted average price: 36.86637 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-08-29
Venue: TQEM
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014369
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 23 Unit price: 36.78 EUR
(2): Volume: 24 Unit price: 36.75 EUR
(3): Volume: 25 Unit price: 36.75 EUR
(4): Volume: 25 Unit price: 36.7 EUR
Aggregated transactions (4):
Volume: 97 Volume weighted average price: 36.74423 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-08-29
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014369
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 181 Unit price: 36.95 EUR
(2): Volume: 30 Unit price: 36.95 EUR
(3): Volume: 40 Unit price: 36.95 EUR
Aggregated transactions (3):
Volume: 251 Volume weighted average price: 36.95 EUR
Orion Corporation
|Liisa Hurme
President and CEO
|Olli Huotari
SVP, Corporate Functions
Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR
Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and self-care products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2022 amounted to EUR 1,341 million and the company had about 3,500 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
