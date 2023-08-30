Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'117 0.1%  SPI 14'643 0.0%  Dow 34'853 0.9%  DAX 15'908 -0.2%  Euro 0.9580 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'321 -0.1%  Gold 1'944 0.3%  Bitcoin 24'090 -1.1%  Dollar 0.8775 -0.1%  Öl 85.9 0.4% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539DocMorris4261528Stadler Rail217818Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Swiss Life1485278
Top News
DocMorris-Aktie dennoch leichter: Deutsches Kabinett beschliesst E-Rezept
Stadler Rail-Aktie springt an: Stadler-Reingewinn erholt sich im ersten Semester - bisherige Ziele bestätigt
Ausblick: UBS vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal - UBS muss nach CS-Übernahme liefern
Nach Dogecoin, PEPE & Co.: Neuer Stern am Meme-Coin-Himmel
Allreal-Aktie gibt nach: Allreal hat im ersten Halbjahr weniger verdient
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Orion b Aktie [Valor: 2553367 / ISIN: FI0009014377]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.08.2023 14:30:00

Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Hilpi Rautelin

Orion b
50.01 CHF 1.32%
Kaufen Verkaufen

ORION CORPORATION
MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
30 AUGUST 2023 at 15.30 EEST              
        

Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Hilpi Rautelin

Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.

Orion Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Hilpi Rautelin
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Orion Oyj
LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 37188/7/8

____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-08-28
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014369
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 27 Unit price: 35.85 EUR
(2): Volume: 28 Unit price: 36 EUR
(3): Volume: 26 Unit price: 36.1 EUR
(4): Volume: 26 Unit price: 36.05 EUR
(5): Volume: 41 Unit price: 36.1 EUR
(6): Volume: 33 Unit price: 35.95 EUR
(7): Volume: 200 Unit price: 35.95 EUR
(8): Volume: 200 Unit price: 35.95 EUR
(9): Volume: 52 Unit price: 35.85 EUR
(10): Volume: 200 Unit price: 35.85 EUR
(11): Volume: 220 Unit price: 35.9 EUR
(12): Volume: 200 Unit price: 35.9 EUR

Aggregated transactions (12):
Volume: 1253 Volume weighted average price: 35.92219 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-08-28
Venue: CEUD
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014369
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 75 Unit price: 35.92 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 75 Volume weighted average price: 35.92 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-08-28
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014369
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 130 Unit price: 35.95 EUR
(2): Volume: 140 Unit price: 35.85 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 270 Volume weighted average price: 35.89815 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-08-28
Venue: TQEX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014369
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 40 Unit price: 35.95 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 40 Volume weighted average price: 35.95 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-08-29
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014369
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 273 Unit price: 37 EUR
(2): Volume: 90 Unit price: 37 EUR
(3): Volume: 170 Unit price: 37 EUR
(4): Volume: 198 Unit price: 36.95 EUR
(5): Volume: 26 Unit price: 36.65 EUR
(6): Volume: 26 Unit price: 36.7 EUR
(7): Volume: 58 Unit price: 36.7 EUR
(8): Volume: 28 Unit price: 36.65 EUR
(9): Volume: 27 Unit price: 36.6 EUR
(10): Volume: 26 Unit price: 36.55 EUR
(11): Volume: 26 Unit price: 36.55 EUR
(12): Volume: 40 Unit price: 36.5 EUR
(13): Volume: 26 Unit price: 35.95 EUR

Aggregated transactions (13):
Volume: 1014 Volume weighted average price: 36.86637 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-08-29
Venue: TQEM
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014369
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 23 Unit price: 36.78 EUR
(2): Volume: 24 Unit price: 36.75 EUR
(3): Volume: 25 Unit price: 36.75 EUR
(4): Volume: 25 Unit price: 36.7 EUR

Aggregated transactions (4):
Volume: 97 Volume weighted average price: 36.74423 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-08-29
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014369
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 181 Unit price: 36.95 EUR
(2): Volume: 30 Unit price: 36.95 EUR
(3): Volume: 40 Unit price: 36.95 EUR

Aggregated transactions (3):
Volume: 251 Volume weighted average price: 36.95 EUR

Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme

President and CEO		   Olli Huotari

SVP, Corporate Functions		 

                                                

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and self-care products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2022 amounted to EUR 1,341 million and the company had about 3,500 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Orion Corporation (New) (B)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Orion Corporation (New) (B)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

West Pharmaceutical Services, Broadridge Financial Solutions & Linde mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: West Pharmaceutical Services, Broadridge Financial Solutions & Linde

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Linde, West Pharmaceutical Services & Broadridge Financial Solutions mit François Bloch & Rebalancing

Inside Trading & Investment

10:09 SG-Marktüberblick: 30.08.2023
10:00 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
08:30 SMI setzt Erholung dynamisch fort
29.08.23 Julius Bär: 9.80% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf ASML Holding NV
29.08.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Roche, Sika, Swisscom, Zurich Insurance
29.08.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Linde, West Pharmaceutical Services & Broadridge Financial Solutions mit François Bloch & Rebalancing
28.08.23 Steht Gold vor einem Comeback?
28.08.23 Börse Aktuell – Jerome Powell bleibt vage
18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'550.00 18.66
Short 11'790.12 13.70 C0SSMU
Short 12'220.19 8.88 BXSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'114.92 30.08.2023 14:24:39
Long 10'639.15 19.47 VWSSMU
Long 10'410.89 13.87 CSSSMU
Long 9'958.91 8.91 S2BMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Roche am 29.08.2023

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie in Grün: Roche erhält EU-Zulassung für Evrysdi bei SMA "ab der Geburt" - Zulassung von Tecentriq-Variante in Grossbritannien
Darum sind Euro und Franken am Montag auf Erholungskurs zum Dollar
Bitcoin Halving dürfte Mining-Sektor gefährden: So hoch müsste der Bitcoinkurs steigen, damit Miner profitabel bleiben
Raymond James-Analyst: Bei diesen beiden Buffett-Aktien bietet sich zweistelliges Kurspotenzial
GAM-Aktie gibt ab: Newgame springt nach gescheiteter Übernahme für GAM in die Bresche - Verwaltungsrat vor Abwahl
Implenia-Aktie knickt ein: Grossaktionär Norbert Ketterer trennt sich von Grossteil seiner Aktien
Ausblick: UBS vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal - UBS muss nach CS-Übernahme liefern
UBS-Aktie höher: UBS und "Inside Paradeplatz" haben sich in Vergleich geeinigt
"The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry: Diese Veränderungen hat er im 2. Quartal 2023 in seinem Portfolio vorgenommen
NIO-Aktie letztlich leichter: Tesla-Rivale NIO rutscht tiefer in die roten Zahlen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit