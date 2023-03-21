|
21.03.2023 16:45:00
Orion Corporation: Charman of the Nomination Committee changes
ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE – OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE
21 March 2023 at 17:45 EET
Orion Corporation: Charman of the Nomination Committee changes
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Idorsia AG
|119324549
|50.00 %
|20.00 %
|AMS AG
|119324550
|56.00 %
|18.00 %
|Adidas AG / ON Holding AG.
|119324551
|60.00 %
|15.00 %
After being elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Oriola Corporation the Chairman of the Nomination Committee of Orion Corporation Heikki Westerlund has resigned from the Nomination Committee of Orion Corporation. The Board of Directors of Orion Corporation has appointed Timo Maasilta as the new Chairman of the company’s Nomination Committee.
Composition of the Nomination Committee is:
- Timo Maasilta, Chairman
- Annika Ekman
- Petteri Karttunen
- Hilpi Rautelin
- Mikael Silvennoinen
Orion Corporation
| Liisa Hurme
President and CEO
| Olli Huotari
SVP, Corporate Functions
Contact person:
Liisa Hurme, President and CEO
tel. +358 10 426 2874
Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR
Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and self-care products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2022 amounted to EUR 1,341 million and the company had about 3,500 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Orion Corporation (New) (B)
|
08.02.23
|Ausblick: Orion B stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
25.01.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Orion B präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
19.10.22
|Ausblick: Orion B öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
05.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Orion B mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
14.07.22
|Ausblick: Orion B informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
30.06.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Orion B stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
27.04.22
|Ausblick: Orion B stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
13.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Orion B legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)