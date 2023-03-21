SMI 10'792 1.4%  SPI 14'122 1.2%  Dow 32'395 0.5%  DAX 15'207 1.8%  Euro 0.9942 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'183 1.6%  Gold 1'948 -1.6%  Bitcoin 25'938 0.6%  Dollar 0.9231 -0.6%  Öl 74.5 1.0% 
21.03.2023 16:45:00

Orion Corporation: Charman of the Nomination Committee changes  

Orion b
50.01 CHF 1.32%
Kaufen Verkaufen

ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE –  OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE

21 March 2023 at 17:45 EET
        

Orion Corporation: Charman of the Nomination Committee changes

After being elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Oriola Corporation the Chairman of the Nomination Committee of Orion Corporation Heikki Westerlund has resigned from the Nomination Committee of Orion Corporation. The Board of Directors of Orion Corporation has  appointed Timo Maasilta as the new Chairman of the company’s Nomination Committee.

Composition of the Nomination Committee is:

  • Timo Maasilta, Chairman
  • Annika Ekman
  • Petteri Karttunen
  • Hilpi Rautelin
  • Mikael Silvennoinen

Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme

President and CEO 		    Olli Huotari

SVP, Corporate Functions 		 

                                                
Contact person:
Liisa Hurme, President and CEO
tel. +358 10 426 2874 

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and self-care products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2022 amounted to EUR 1,341 million and the company had about 3,500 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

 


