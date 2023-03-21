ORION CORPORATION

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE – OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE



21 March 2023 at 17:45 EET



Orion Corporation: Charman of the Nomination Committee changes

After being elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Oriola Corporation the Chairman of the Nomination Committee of Orion Corporation Heikki Westerlund has resigned from the Nomination Committee of Orion Corporation. The Board of Directors of Orion Corporation has appointed Timo Maasilta as the new Chairman of the company’s Nomination Committee.

Composition of the Nomination Committee is:

Timo Maasilta, Chairman

Annika Ekman

Petteri Karttunen

Hilpi Rautelin

Mikael Silvennoinen





Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme



President and CEO Olli Huotari



SVP, Corporate Functions



Contact person:

Liisa Hurme, President and CEO

tel. +358 10 426 2874

Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

www.orion.fi/en

http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and self-care products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2022 amounted to EUR 1,341 million and the company had about 3,500 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.