Orion Biotechnology Reports Additional Positive Preclinical Data for OB-002 in the Treatment of Colorectal Cancer

OTTAWA, Ontario, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Biotechnology Canada Ltd., today announced new preclinical data evaluating the efficacy of OB-002 (5P12-RANTES) in colorectal cancer. BALB/c mice were inoculated subcutaneously with the CT-26 colorectal cancer cell line. Seven days after inoculation, the mice were randomized to receive intraperitoneal treatment with OB-002, a murine anti-PD-1 antibody, an anti-CTLA-4 antibody, OB-002 + an anti-PD-1, OB-002 + an anti-CTLA-4, or OB-002 + an anti-PD-1 + an anti-CTLA-4, or a saline placebo. The OB-002 and the saline placebo were administered five times per week, and the anti-PD-1 and anti-CTLA-4 antibodies were given every third day. Treatment with OB-0020 or the anti-PD-1 antibody alone led to equivalent delayed tumor growth at multiple time-points. An even more profound effect on the decrease in mean tumor volume was observed when animals received combinations of OB-0020 and the anti-PD-1 or anti-CTLA-4 antibodies.

"These data confirm and build upon previous experiments conducted in the CT-26 model. This is impressive, as treatment was only started seven days after implantation of the tumour cells. This new study clearly demonstrates that OB-002 has activity alone, or in combination with other immunotherapy agents, in the treatment of colorectal cancer and provides guidance as to how future clinical trials should be designed," said Dr. Ian McGowan, Chief Medical Officer for Orion Biotechnology.

Mark Groper, President and CEO of Orion Biotechnology, added, "We are delighted by these new data that confirm and extend our initial observations on the activity of OB-002 in colorectal cancer and provide a compelling rationale for moving this unique product into clinical trials as quickly as possible."

About Orion Biotechnology Canada, Ltd.

Orion Biotechnology Canada Ltd, is a privately held pharmaceutical company leveraging advanced receptor pharmacology to develop novel therapies for serious chronic illnesses and life-threatening diseases. Since 2017, Orion Biotechnology has been developing a robust pipeline of first-in-class chemokine analogue drug candidates, including our lead candidate, OB-002 – a CCR5 receptor antagonist. Our close ties to diverse institutions and experts around the globe, as well as our proprietary drug discovery platform, continue to stimulate the rapid discovery of promising new treatments. Learn more at www.orionbiotechnology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information, which reflects Orion's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Orion's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, Orion assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

