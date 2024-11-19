Orion and Alligator Bioscience amend their agreement concerning two bispecific antibodies

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’528 -1.0%  SPI 15’352 -0.9%  Dow 43’260 -0.3%  DAX 19’031 -0.8%  Euro 0.9343 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’743 -1.0%  Gold 2’625 0.6%  Bitcoin 81’577 2.0%  Dollar 0.8826 -0.2%  Öl 73.1 -0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Kuros32581411Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Relief Therapeutics125112599
Top News
Experte warnt vor drastischer Korrektur der NVIDIA-Aktie
Bitcoin, Ether & Co: So schlagen sich die Kryptowährungen am Dienstagnachmittag
Positionen ausgebaut: Diese Aktien befinden sich in dritten Quartal 2024 im Depot von George Soros
High-Speed trifft auf Nachhaltigkeit: Tesla Model S als Streifenwagen
Profitabilität im Visier: Rheinmetall will bis 2027 kräftig zulegen - Aktie steigt
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Orion b Aktie [Valor: 2553367 / ISIN: FI0009014377]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
19.11.2024 17:30:00

Orion and Alligator Bioscience amend their agreement concerning two bispecific antibodies

Orion b
45.00 CHF 12.09%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

ORION CORPORATION
INVESTOR NEWS
19 NOVEMBER 2024 at 18.30 EET      

        
Orion and Alligator Bioscience amend their agreement concerning two bispecific antibodies

Orion Corporation and Alligator Bioscience AB have agreed on the conversion of the previously granted royalty-bearing license to Orion Corporation to two bispecific antibodies that the companies have been successfully developing in collaboration using Alligator’s RUBY® bispecific format to a perpetual, fully paid, royalty-free license. Orion will continue to develop these antibodies, which are currently in late-stage pre-clinical development, without any obligation to pay any milestone payments or royalties to Alligator. In connection with the amendment of the agreement, Orion pays Alligator a one-time payment of EUR 3.5 million.

                                                 
Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, Orion Corporation
Tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2023 amounted to EUR 1,190 million and the company had about 3,600 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


Nachrichten zu Orion Corporation (New) (B)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Orion Corporation (New) (B)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Financial, KKR & Targa Resources mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningca»https://youtube.com/01y3ZMDeLf0ll werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ LPL Financial
✅ KKR
✅ Targa Resources

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Financial, KKR & Targa Resources mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

11:59 Julius Bär: 12.20% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Siemens Energy AG
09:54 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Nestlé, UBS, Zurich Insurance
09:15 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero unter Druck
09:09 Gegenbewegung lässt noch auf sich warten
07:08 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Gelingt die Trendwende?
18.11.24 Der Wind hat gedreht
18.11.24 Credit futures closely track underlying indices
13.11.24 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Financial, KKR & Targa Resources mit François Bloch
29.10.24 Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’950.00 19.43
Short 12’200.00 13.66
Short 12’643.19 8.98 SSCM8U
SMI-Kurs: 11’528.47 19.11.2024 17:18:32
Long 11’028.25 19.98 SSRM1U
Long 10’759.04 13.68 SSOMUU
Long 10’314.10 8.98 F3SSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bericht: Gensler wird vor Vereidigung Trumps zurücktreten
Solana Kurs Prognose: Neues Allzeithoch noch im November?
Bitcoin Kurs Prognose: 100.000 $ noch in dieser Woche?
Kuros-Aktie gewinnt deutlich: Kuros expandiert in neue Märkte
Positionen ausgebaut: Diese Aktien befinden sich in dritten Quartal 2024 im Depot von George Soros
Nestlé-Aktie rutscht ins Minus: Nestlé legt Wachstumsplan vor - Wassergeschäft künftig als eigener Geschäftsbereich
Swiss Steel-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Bundesrat bei Stahlkrise laut Parmelin nicht tatenlos - Allianz eilt wohl zur Rettung
Ausblick: NVIDIA präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Bitcoin im Blick: Die neuesten Krypto-News, die jeder kennen sollte
Experte warnt vor drastischer Korrektur der NVIDIA-Aktie

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten