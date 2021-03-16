SMI 10’944 0.7%  SPI 13’774 0.7%  Dow 32’895 -0.2%  DAX 14’577 0.8%  Euro 1.1026 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3’846 0.4%  Gold 1’735 0.2%  Bitcoin 51’410 -0.8%  Dollar 0.9260 -0.2%  Öl 67.7 -1.6% 

Original, Global Business Architect Strengths Study Provides Unique Perspectives on Practitioners' Value

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Business consulting practice, S2E Transformation Inc., announced today the release of its authored report, Business Architects Strengths Study. This primary research study was conducted by S2E Founder, Whynde Kuehn, an experienced business architecture practitioner and globally recognized thought leader, and Pete Cafarchio, a certified coach by the International Coach Federation and Certified Strengths Champion. The study examined input from participants using the Gallup CliftonStrengths® assessment and a propriety questionnaire about role and job satisfaction among business architects. The study comprised 68 business architecture practitioners with varying levels of experience, responsibilities, perspectives, and personalities from 14 countries.

Our study revealed unique strengths that make business architects so adept at connecting people and ideas.

Report co-author Whynde Kuehn explains the value of the study, "We initiated this first-of-its-kind global study to discover and share insights that can help business architects, their executives, and the industry to maximize the impact of business architecture." Kuehn added, "The talent DNA within business architects makes them proficient at facilitating effective strategy execution and business transformation. The study revealed to us some unique strengths across business architects that make them really good at connecting the dots between people and ideas."

A short explainer video provides further rationale and key insights uncovered in the Strengths Study. The complete, in-depth Business Architects Strengths Study is available for purchase from the marketplace on Biz Arch Mastery, a professional platform for business architect practitioners. Kuehn and Cafarchio observe that while the study is primarily targeted at business architects and their executive leaders, the report's conclusions provide valuable input for hiring managers, human resources associations, universities, industry professional associations, and other interested stakeholders.

About S2E Transformation Inc.

S2E Transformation Inc. (www.s2etransformation.com) is a global business consulting firm that is a pioneer and leader in the business architecture discipline. S2E is devoted to connecting strategy to execution at the enterprise level for business and digital transformation, built on a foundation of business architecture. S2E looks at the business holistically, identifies key drivers, prioritizes the needs, and develops a roadmap to guide business in a series of changes—in the right order, at the right time—to successfully execute an organization's strategic vision. Biz Arch Mastery (www.bizarchmastery.com), an S2E sponsored dedicated online platform, offers coaching and resources that simplify business architecture and facilitate its practical usage.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/original-global-business-architect-strengths-study-provides-unique-perspectives-on-practitioners-value-301248338.html

SOURCE S2E Transformation Inc.

