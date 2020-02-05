05.02.2020 21:28:00

Origen Financial Announces Dissolution Of Company

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Origen Financial, Inc. ("Origen") (OTC US: ORGN), announced today that the company will make a final liquidating distribution to shareholders of $0.121 per share on February 25, 2020.  The distribution will be payable to shareholders of record as of February 18, 2020.  The final liquidating distribution is being made in connection with Origen's previously-announced dissolution and liquidation. 

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains various "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and Origen intends that such forward-looking statements will be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. The words "will," "may," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "believes," "intends," "should," "plans," "estimates," "approximate," "range" and similar expressions identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Origen's current views with respect to future events, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific to the matters discussed in this press release. These risks and uncertainties may cause Origen's actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the foregoing assumptions, and the expenses incurred in winding down the company.  The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and Origen expressly disclaims any obligation to provide public updates, revisions or amendments to any forward-looking statements made herein to reflect changes in Origen's expectations or future events.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/origen-financial-announces-dissolution-of-company-300999754.html

SOURCE Origen Financial, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Nachlassende Sorgen lasten auf Gold und schieben Palladium an
13:22
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 15.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
13:15
Vontobel: Gilead: Hoffnungsträger im Kampf gegen Coronavirus?
09:35
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc, Adobe Inc, Amazon.com Inc
08:50
Virus-Sorgen verlieren ihren Schrecken
03.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
30.01.20
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
23.01.20
SONIA: Höchste Zeit, die Zinsen zu senken
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
27.01.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht es weiter?
27.01.20
Schroders: Die drei stärksten Trends im Gesundheitssektor
mehr
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Parallelen zu 1980: Droht dem Goldmarkt das gleiche Schicksal wie vor 40 Jahren?
Tesla überrascht mit Bilanz und sorgt damit für Milliardenverluste bei Shortsellern
Lieblinge der Shortseller: Die am häufigsten leerverkauften Aktien der Schweiz im Januar
US-Börsen erneut im Plus -- Hoffnung auf Corona-Heilmittel: SMI erstmals kurzzeitig über 11'000 Zählern -- DAX letztlich deutlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit grünen Vorzeichen
ABB-Aktie klar im Plus: ABB setzt im Q4 weniger um - Dividende bleibt unverändert
Tesla-Aktie übersteigt zwischenzeitlich 900-Dollar-Marke: Diese Faktoren geben Rückenwind
Hoffnung auf Corona-Mittel treibt SMI erstmals über 11'000-Punkte-Marke
Russische Firma designt Apples iPhone 11 im Look von Teslas Cybertruck
Disney übertrifft die Erwartungen - Aktie gibt dennoch nach
Tesla-Aktie mit neuem Höchststand: Tesla-Bulle hält Preis von 7'000 US-Dollar für möglich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen erneut im Plus -- Hoffnung auf Corona-Heilmittel: SMI erstmals kurzzeitig über 11'000 Zählern -- DAX letztlich deutlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit grünen Vorzeichen
Am Mittwoch etablierte sich der heimische Leitindex auf grünem Terrain. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging die Erholung doch noch weiter. Auch die US-Börsen notieren höher. Daneben setzten die asiatischen Indizes ihre Erholung fort.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;