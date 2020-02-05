Origen Financial Announces Dissolution Of Company

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Origen Financial, Inc. ("Origen") (OTC US: ORGN), announced today that the company will make a final liquidating distribution to shareholders of $0.121 per share on February 25, 2020. The distribution will be payable to shareholders of record as of February 18, 2020. The final liquidating distribution is being made in connection with Origen's previously-announced dissolution and liquidation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains various "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and Origen intends that such forward-looking statements will be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. The words "will," "may," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "believes," "intends," "should," "plans," "estimates," "approximate," "range" and similar expressions identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Origen's current views with respect to future events, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific to the matters discussed in this press release. These risks and uncertainties may cause Origen's actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the foregoing assumptions, and the expenses incurred in winding down the company. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and Origen expressly disclaims any obligation to provide public updates, revisions or amendments to any forward-looking statements made herein to reflect changes in Origen's expectations or future events.

