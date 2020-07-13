13.07.2020 07:08:00

Oriental Yuhong Obtains an Invention Patent in Singapore after One in the US

BEIJING, July 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oriental Yuhong's product - HDPE polymer waterproof coiled material - has recently obtained a patent (patent NO. 11201705060T) issued by the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore. Last year, its product of the same series was granted a patent (patent NO. 11201705060T) by the IP Australia and a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (patent NO. US10487215).

Patent application

In 2019, Oriental Yuhong broke the European and American monopoly and participated in the construction of a subway in Singapore. The subway – ThomsonLine – is 30 kilometers long. In order to solve the problem of underground leakage, Oriental Yuhong provided a professional waterproof solution and adopted HDPE self-adhesive film waterproof coiled material for waterproof construction. Due to the regional requirements and protection of the product patent, Oriental Yuhong applied for a patent on its HDPE product in Singapore in advance. The high-performance, multi-material, multi-layer waterproof protection technology for underground waterproof protection with this patent as the core solves the bottleneck problem of water leakage of traditional waterproof protection technology, promotes the progress of underground waterproof protection technology, and enhances Oriental Yuhong's international technological competitiveness. The technology won a class-II prize in the National Award for Scientific and Technological Progress in 2019.

The HDPE products are suitable for all kinds of underground waterproof projects. Projects at home and abroad over the past 30 years have showed that Oriental Yuhong's HDPE polymer self-adhesive film waterproof coiled material and underground pre-laying anti-adhesive waterproof construction technology, which are suitable for most of the underground spaces - subways, tunnels, pipe corridors, nuclear power and other fields - have been used in projects like South-to-North Water Diversion, Liupanshui Underground Comprehensive Pipe Corridor, Beijing-Shanghai High-Speed Railway and Beijing-Kaifeng Subway, and have been exported to the US, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and other foreign countries, have been recognized by more and more customers. With 1 million square meters of waterproof materials sold internationally every year, Oriental Yuhong is getting more and more recognition and attention.

Oriental Yuhong always regards scientific and technological innovation as its core competitiveness and attaches great importance to intellectual property protection. It will also apply for patents on its HDPE products in other countries. As of July 1, the Group has totally had 957 valid patents (including 291 inventions, 553 utility models and 113 designs), and 12 PCT international applications.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oriental-yuhong-obtains-an-invention-patent-in-singapore-after-one-in-the-us-301092009.html

SOURCE Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co., Ltd.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 538.40
2.12 %
CS Group 9.86
2.09 %
Swiss Re 74.48
1.97 %
Sika 190.60
1.87 %
Swiss Life Hldg 351.20
1.86 %
Geberit 484.30
0.39 %
Novartis 82.00
0.12 %
Adecco Group 44.51
0.07 %
Alcon 52.98
-0.04 %
Roche Hldg G 332.05
-0.27 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

10.07.20
Vontobel: derimail - Bis Montag zeichnen: Lock-In BRC auf Schweizer Bluechips
10.07.20
SMI droht Ungemach
10.07.20
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – 200er-EMA im Fokus / EUR/USD – Anschlusskäufe müssen her
09.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.45% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Yum! Brands Inc, McDonald"s Corp, Starbucks Corp
09.07.20
Strukturierte Produkte: Beruhigen sich die Märkte? | BX Swiss TV
09.07.20
Dividends: Changing Expectations
06.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.07.20
Schroders: Is the office an analogue product in a digital world?
09.07.20
Schroders: Are companies doing enough to curtail the plastic pandemic?
06.07.20
Schroders: The market/economy disconnect may be less extreme than you think
mehr
Strukturierte Produkte: Beruhigen sich die Märkte? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

So geht es laut Citi-Experten am Aktienmarkt weiter: Bullische und bärische Kräfte stehen sich gegenüber
NIO-Aktie aktuell: Bullen treiben NIO an
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 28: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Credit Suisse plant laut Zeitungsbericht eine Sparrunde
Analyst erwartet "epischen Aufstieg" beim Gold- und Silberpreis
Amazon-Aktie knackt 3'000-Dollar-Marke: Geht die Rally weiter?
Meyer Burger-Aktie nach Handel-Stopp im Plus: Meyer-Burger-Aktionäre machen Weg zu Strategiewechsel frei
Analysten der Bank of America vergleichen Britisches Pfund mit Währungen der Emerging Markets
Arcane Crypto will mittels Reverse Takeover an die Börse
Elon Musk macht sich über Shortseller lustig: Tesla verkauft jetzt Shorts

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen mit Zuschlägen
Die Märkte in Fernost beginnen die neue Woche in grünem Terrain.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB