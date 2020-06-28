Oriental Yuhong Live Streams to the World at the 127th Canton Fair

BEIJING, June 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oriental Yuhong (ticker symbol: 002271.SZ) (the Company)joined China's first-ever digital Canton Fair, the 127th Canton Fair (the Fair) which kicked off online on June 15, 2020. The Company joined the trend of cloud-based live-streaming and showcased premium products and services to customers worldwide in the form of "screen to screen" on the Fair's online live-streaming platform.

The Fair gathered nearly 26,000 exhibitors and hundreds of thousands of clients worldwide, with up to 1.8 million products uploaded onto the online platform. As a global provider of construction materials and services, Oriental Yuhong participated in the Fair with quality products such as the SPU-301 single-component polyurethane waterproofing coating, GES300 solvent-free, single-component polyurethane waterproofing coating, HDPE self-adhesive waterproofing membrane, PMH-3080 polymer composite self-adhesive waterproofing membrane, special non-curing rubberized bitumen waterproofing coating, and polymer cement-based waterproofing coatings and supporting services.

In order to participate in the Fair, Oriental Yuhong has made full preparations like the management of our online exhibition halls, establishment of corporate stores, selection of product content, and planning of English scripts for live streams and online experimental tests. "As one of the Fair's highlights and bringing great opportunities to exhibitors, demonstrating goods through live-streaming can not only improve the customer's experience, but enable customers to have a better understanding of a business' image, products and services. We need to accurately anticipate what customers care about with regard to construction projects, in particular showcase the performance of our products and our production and construction capacities. In addition, we should enhance customers' understanding and trust of our products via videos of our construction cases," said Wang Ning, Marketing Manager of our Overseas Business Division.

With the help of the cloud-based platform, Oriental Yuhong has achieved remarkable results at the Fair, which is attributed to the Company's premium products and excellent services. As a provider of construction materials and services, Oriental Yuhong offers a full range of professional services covering consulting, design, construction and maintenance. By jointly developing projects with partner agencies in various countries and fully participating in construction and maintenance, Oriental Yuhong has earned a good reputation in foreign markets and has participated in the construction of many overseas large-scale projects such as Maldives Airport, Malaysia Forest City, Singapore metro, Mumbai metro and Sri Lanka railway. Moving forward, Oriental Yuhong will continue to actively explore international markets through leveraging online exhibition resources and promotion tools, registering on foreign international e-commerce platforms, etc.

First held in 1957, the Canton Fair is one of China's comprehensive international trade fairs which has the longest history, the largest scale, the broadest range of products, and the largest number of exhibitors and customers.

