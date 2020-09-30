+++ Wie wird sich der Goldpreis entwickeln? Lesen Sie die Einschätzung der CME Group +++ -w-
30.09.2020 16:15:00

OriCiro Launches World's First Cell-Free Amplification Technology for Large Circular DNA

TOKYO, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OriCiro Genomics, a pioneer in the cell-free synthesis and amplification of genome-scale large DNA for gene therapy and synthetic biology, has today launched the OriCiroTM Cell-Free Cloning System, the world's first technology enabling cell-free amplification of large circular DNA, eliminating the reliance on E. coli cloning.

Currently, researchers in life sciences use cell-based methods to clone large DNA molecules. Although these approaches remain the gold standard, they are infamous for being time-consuming, inefficient, and unable to deal with cell-toxic DNA sequences. The OriCiroTM Cell-Free Cloning System solves all these problems.

The OriCiroTM Cell-Free Cloning System comprises the OriCiro TM Assembly Kit and OriCiro TM Amp Kit. A simple two-step in vitro process enables cell-free assembly and amplification of circular DNA molecules without the need for E. coli transformation and culture.

  • OriCiro TM Assembly

A simple one-step process enables the seamless assembly of multiple DNA fragments via homologous overlapping ends (40bp). A unique enzymatic annealing feature enables simultaneous assembly of up to 50 fragments in just 30 minutes.

  • OriCiro TM Amp

The kit contains a mixture of 26 purified proteins that reconstitutes the E. coli genome propagation process in vitro, exhibiting outstanding performance in amplifying large DNA molecules, up to 1 Mbp in size, with extremely high fidelity. Circularized assembled molecules from the assembly reaction are selectively amplified during several hours of isothermal incubation to yield a high concentration of pure, super-coiled circular DNA.

"OriCiroTM Cell-Free Cloning System removes the bottlenecks of conventional E. coli cloning and unleashes the potential of synthetic biology enabling efficient engineering of biological functions of microbes" said Dr. Masayuki Su'etsugu, Professor of Rikkyo University and the CSO of OriCiro Genomics.

This product will be available for purchase beginning October 16, 2020 for customers in non-profit organizations on the e-commerce platform. For company customers, please contact us using the contact email address below.

Product information: https://www.oriciro.com/product
e-commerce site: https://www.ec.oriciro.com/
Contact: product@oriciro.com

About OriCiro Genomics

OriCiro is a pioneer in cell-free synthesis and amplification technology of genome-scale large DNA for applications in gene therapy and synthetic biology. We provide not only research reagent kits but also customized services and technology licensing opportunities. The company is located in Tokyo, Japan.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1294636/Logo.jpg  

