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Orica Aktie 831322 / AU000000ORI1

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16.03.2026 03:40:44

Orica Settles Litigation With CF Industries And Expands U.S. Operations

Orica
10.80 CHF -1.16%
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(RTTNews) - Orica announced that it has signed an agreement with CF Industries Sales LLC and CF Industries Nitrogen LLC to settle litigation that began in October 2023. The settlement involves a payment of US$169.5 million to CF in the second half of fiscal year 2026, funded from existing cash and undrawn, committed bank debt facilities. The resolution was reached on a commercial basis, with no admission of liability by any party.

Following this outcome, Orica said it will seek new long-term contracts for ammonium nitrate supply into its U.S. business, supplementing its global network to ensure a diversified and secure supply base. This move is aimed at supporting customers and driving profitable growth in a key region. Despite CF's claimed force majeure notice in November 2025 and the subsequent plant closure, Orica has successfully leveraged its global manufacturing and supply network to maintain uninterrupted customer supply.

In addition, Orica has entered into an agreement with Nelson Brothers Inc., its current 50:50 joint venture partner, to acquire full ownership of Nelson Brothers LLC and Nelson Brothers Mining Services, LLC. Through this transaction, Orica will gain complete control of the joint ventures' U.S. explosives business, while Nelson Brothers will acquire the specialty chemicals business unit.

Under the agreement, Orica will pay US$25 million to Nelson Brothers Inc. and retire US$48 million of existing debt in the explosives business. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of fiscal year 2026 and be earnings per share accretive in the first full financial year of ownership. Combined with the CF settlement, the deal is highly synergistic, with an anticipated EBIT uplift of around A$35 million per annum once fully integrated, alongside further revenue growth and cost synergies.

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Gold, Silber & Minenaktien – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordniveau erreicht und notiert bereits seit mehreren Tagen über 5.000 US-Dollar. Doch profitieren davon auch die Minenaktien? Und ist es für Anleger sinnvoller, direkt Gold zu kaufen oder lieber in Unternehmen zu investieren, die Gold fördern?

Im Gespräch mit Tim Schäfer werfen wir einen Blick auf die wichtigsten Gold- und Silberproduzenten sowie auf spannende Unternehmen rund um die Rohstoffbranche.

Diese Themen besprechen wir im Video:
• Warum der Goldpreis aktuell so stark gestiegen ist
• Die grössten Goldminen der Welt – Newmont und Barrick im Fokus
• Minenaktien vs. physisches Gold – was ist langfristig sinnvoller?
• Welche Risiken Minenbetreiber haben (Politik, Umweltauflagen, hohe Investitionen)
• Chancen bei Royalty- und Streaming-Unternehmen wie Franco-Nevada oder Wheaton Precious Metals
• Warum Kupfer, Stahl und andere Rohstoffe durch Infrastruktur und Digitalisierung immer wichtiger werden
• Welche Branchen zusätzlich profitieren – z.B. Baumaschinenhersteller wie Caterpillar

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Gold, Silber & Minenaktien – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

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SMI-Kurs: 12’839.27 13.03.2026 17:30:11
Long 11’977.56 18.35 SETB4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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Orica Ltd. 10.80 -1.16% Orica Ltd.

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