10.09.2019 14:46:00

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Appoints Dominic Piscitelli as Chief Financial Officer

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, a privately held, clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing cancer treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, announced that Dominic Piscitelli has been named Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Piscitelli will serve on the executive leadership team and lead ORIC's finance, investor relations, and corporate operations functions.

"We are thrilled to continue attracting top talent to our experienced leadership team, which we've been assembling over the past year," said Jacob Chacko, MD, Chief Executive Officer. "Dominic has a multi-decade record of leadership spanning a range of financial and strategic positions in leading biotechnology companies like AnaptysBio and Medivation. His experience in both private and public company settings have given Dominic broad expertise in capital raising, strategic transactions, and commercial launches, all of which will be critical to ORIC's future as we advance and expand our pipeline of agents targeting oncology resistance and prepare for our next stage of growth."

"I am excited to join ORIC, which is at the forefront of developing novel precision therapies to overcome resistance in cancer for the benefit of patients," said Mr. Piscitelli. "ORIC's strong management team, its accomplished founders and investors, and its commitment to developing a robust pipeline of novel agents make this a uniquely compelling opportunity."

Mr. Piscitelli brings to ORIC twenty years of industry experience, including debt and equity financings, in-licensing transactions, acquisitions, marketing partnerships and commercial product launches including XTANDI® and Tarceva®. Prior to joining ORIC, Mr. Piscitelli was CFO of AnaptysBio, a NASDAQ-listed biotechnology company, where he helped raise over $500 million in an IPO and follow-on financings. Prior to AnaptysBio, Mr. Piscitelli was Vice President of Finance, Strategy and Investor Relations at Medivation and played a key role in its acquisition by Pfizer. Previously, he served in roles of increasing responsibility at Astellas Pharma and OSI Pharmaceuticals, and played a significant role in OSI's acquisition by Astellas. Mr. Piscitelli began his career with KPMG and is a certified public accountant. He earned a bachelor's degree in accounting and an MBA from Hofstra University.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals is a privately held, clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing cancer treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. ORIC's lead program, ORIC-101, is a potent and selective small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to treatment resistance to multiple classes of anti-cancer therapeutics across a variety of solid tumors. ORIC's pipeline also includes an orally-available small molecule inhibitor of CD73, as well as other undisclosed programs targeting mechanisms of oncology therapeutic resistance. ORIC's scientific founders are Charles Sawyers, MD, and Scott Lowe, PhD, who have long records of discovering novel targets in cancer that have led to innovative treatments. The company has assembled strong leadership and scientific teams and a board with extensive experience in drug development and financing. ORIC is funded by leading biotechnology investors and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

For more information, please contact:

Matt Panuwat
221507@email4pr.com 
650-388-5649
http://oricpharma.com/

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oric-pharmaceuticals-appoints-dominic-piscitelli-as-chief-financial-officer-300914794.html

SOURCE ORIC Pharmaceuticals

