+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
14.04.2020 13:54:00

Ori Biotech Partners with Achilles Therapeutics to Test Novel Cell Therapy Manufacturing Platform

LONDON, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Ori Biotech Ltd (Ori), an innovator in cell and gene therapy (CGT) manufacturing, announced a partnership with Achilles Therapeutics (Achilles) to test the application of Ori's novel manufacturing technology to Achilles' manufacturing process.

High quality, low cost, high throughput cell and gene therapy manufacturing continues to be a significant challenge for the industry. The resulting variability and high cost of goods are contributing to the current lack of wide-spread patient access to this new generation of life-saving treatments. Therapeutics developers, regulators and technology providers are all seeking to identify innovative approaches for efficient product manufacturing.

"The team at Ori are excited to partner with innovative companies like Achilles who want to address manufacturing early in their lifecycle so that they can quickly bring their products to patients at scale," said Jason C. Foster, CEO Ori Biotech. "We believe that collaborating with therapy developers early is key to maximizing the scalability and repeatability of these often-complicated manufacturing processes."

"Achilles is excited to start testing the Ori manufacturing platform in our proprietary clonal neoantigen T-cell (cNeT) therapy manufacturing process," said Ed Samuel, SVP Manufacturing, Achilles Therapeutics. "Achilles is at a transformational stage in its development with the recent initiation of our first-in-human clinical studies. By harnessing the immune system to destroy cancer cells our cNeT therapy platform could fundamentally change how cancer is treated. Looking to emerging technologies to support our long-term strategy for a fully automated manufacturing process is central to Achilles' plans for scaling up our production capabilities to deliver personalized cell therapies."

Farlan Veraitch, Co-Founder and CSO, Ori Biotech added, "It is always great to work with the forward-thinking leaders in cell and gene therapy, like Achilles, who are focused on innovating across the board, not just clinically and scientifically but also technologically. We see huge potential for the future of this partnership."

About Ori Biotech

Ori Biotech is a London- and Philadelphia-based CGT manufacturing technology company. Ori has developed a proprietary, flexible manufacturing platform that closes, automates and standardises manufacturing allowing therapeutics developers to further develop and bring their products from pre-clinical process development to commercial scale manufacturing. The mission of the Ori platform is to fully automate CGT manufacturing to increase throughput, improve quality and decrease costs in order to enable patient access to this new generation of lifesaving treatments. Founded by Dr Farlan Veraitch and Prof Chris Mason in 2015, the Company has brought together a seasoned Board and executive management team with over 80 years of pharmaceutical, cell therapy and venture building experience including CEO Jason C. Foster (Indivior) and CBO Jason Jones (Miltenyi Biotec) alongside industry-leading expert advisors like Bruce Levine, Anthony Davies and Annalisa Jenkins. www.oribiotech.com

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Roche Hldg G 318.85
3.29 %
Lonza Grp 410.50
2.80 %
Givaudan 3'148.00
2.51 %
Nestle 104.28
2.02 %
The Swatch Grp 204.70
1.89 %
Swiss Life Hldg 342.30
-0.06 %
UBS Group 9.59
-0.85 %
Adecco Group 39.33
-0.96 %
CS Group 8.53
-1.02 %
Alcon 49.87
-1.83 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

12:24
Neuemissionen - u. a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (52.5%) auf Credit Suisse Group AG
12:21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09:10
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unsere neuen Single BRCs
06:07
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Kurslücke bei 2’300 Punkten im Fokus / Geberit – Neue Abwärtswelle?
09.04.20
From Shopping to Dividends to Travel, Changes Likely
09.04.20
Wie viel Risiko gehen die Anleger vor dem Osterwochenende?
06.04.20
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:36
Schroders: Johanna Kyrklund: How we’re managing money in the eye of the storm
09.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus and the economy: a Q&A with Keith Wade
08.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus: the views from our private assets experts
mehr
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Airlines abgestossen: Ändert Warren Buffett seine Meinung gegenüber Bitcoin?
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Plötzlich Pleite: Was Gläubigern von Vapiano, Esprit und Co. jetzt bevorsteht
ams-Aktien schiessen dank Deckungskäufen hoch
SMI fester -- DAX deutlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Gewinnmitnahmen an der Wall Street: Dow beendet Montagshandel mit Verlusten
Virgin Galactic-CEO: Milliarden-Beteiligung von einer Steueroase in die nächste verlagert
Amazon will in Corona-Krise weitere 75.000 Mitarbeiter einstellen - Aktie auf Rekordkurs
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 15: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI fester -- DAX deutlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der DAX zeigen sich nach dem verlängerten Osterwochenende freundlich. Asiens Börsen wiesen am Dienstag grüne Vorzeichen aus. Die Wall Street schloss am Ostermontag leichter.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB