Organic Personal Care and Cosmetics Products Market to Generate Revenues of Over $26.6 Billion by 2026 - Infinium Global Research

PUNE, India, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The drive for increasing sales in the natural and organic beauty market continues to be based in the widespread trend of health and wellness lifestyles. The ever-increasing demand for healthier products leads to stores scrambling to provide increased availability of natural and organic products. "Organic Personal Care and Cosmetics Products Market(By Product Type - Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Makeup or Color Cosmetics, and Others; By Distribution Channel - Organized Retail Store, Online Sale, and Convenient Store) Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2026, published by Infinium Global Research", the reported study estimated the market for organic personal care and cosmetics products will reach up to 26,600 million in 2026, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 7.25%, over the forecast period (2020-2026).

Key Players are Focusing on Acquisition & Product Launch Strategies

In February 2018, Procter & Gamble Co. confirmed today that it has acquired the New Zealand skincare company Snowberry, which specializes in natural ingredients including products such as cleansers, toners, brighteners, exfoliators and moisturizers that focus on anti-aging. Snowberry products are sold primarily in New Zealand, China, and the United States, that the sale could enable Snowberry to expand its marketing footprint. Furthermore, in August 2018, Logocos Naturkosmetik AG has acquired L'Oréal. Logocos Naturkosmetik AG is the German beauty company that pioneered natural cosmetics with the brand Logona and other brands such as Sante. The company's brands are vegan and bio certified and it has a range of products using their own plant extracts and natural ingredients derived from organic farming. Moreover, companies or brands are launching an innovative range of personal care products to attract consumers and rise the demand or growth for newly launched products in the upcoming years. In January 2020, Pure Nutrition which is an India based nutraceutical and cosmeceutical company have launched a range of cosmetic products. It includes three skincare products and one hair care product made from natural ingredients.

The above figure shows the profession of respondents in the survey conducted for the consumers of organic personal care and cosmetics products. After analyzing it, we came into results that people who do private jobs are the major consumers of organic personal care and cosmetics products than other people. Housewives, students, and people having professional jobs are the second-largest consumer of organic personal care and cosmetics products. People in the Government service and women entrepreneurs are among the fewer consumers of organic personal care and cosmetics products.

According to responses collected from consumers across the globe, we conclude that females consume more organic personal care and cosmetics products than males. The majority of consumers belong to the age group 20 to 40 and married by status. Skin care and makeup or color cosmetics are highly preferred products by the consumer while oral care products are least preferred by the consumers. Moreover, Family and Friends are the major source of information for the consumers while quality and ingredients are highly important factors for the consumers. Consumers also prefer to buy organic personal care and cosmetics products from organized retail stores.

Skin Care and Organized Retail Stores are a Major Revenue-Generating Segment

The report on the global organic personal care and cosmetics products market covers segments such as type and distribution channels. Based on product types, the market is sub-segmented into skin care, hair care, oral care, makeup or color cosmetics, and others. Skin care segment dominated the organic personal care and cosmetics products market owing to the rising demand for organic body lotions, sunscreens, and face creams. Hair care is the fastest-growing product type for the global organic personal care and cosmetics products market. Based on the distribution channel, the market is sub-segmented into the organized retail store, online sale, and convenience store. The organized retail store segment holds a large market share of the organic personal care and cosmetics products market due to the easy availability of modern organized retail channels like department stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialty store chains, and shopping malls. Online sale is the fastest-growing distribution channel for the global organic personal care and cosmetics products market. A newly-emerging retail channel that is seeing rapid growth, internet retailing is predicted to play a more important role.

The North America Region Is the Most Lucrative Region for the Organic Personal Care and Cosmetics Products

Geographically, the global organic personal care and cosmetics products market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America dominates the global organic personal care and cosmetics products market followed by the Asia Pacific. Innovative start-ups are selling on-trend natural, organic, clean, and cruelty-free products, predominantly to millennial consumers, who are more informed and seek transparency in ingredients, packaging, sustainability, and ethical sourcing which fuels the demand for the products in the North America region. The high spending ability of North Americans is contributing to the demand for North America's organic personal care and cosmetics products market. Further, the growing demand for clean label products, coupled with an increasing number of health-conscious consumers in the Asia Pacific region are fueling the demand for Organic Personal Care and Cosmetics products in the Asia Pacific.

The Report Provides:

Comprehensive analysis of the factors promoting the growth in the organic personal care and cosmetics products market

Survey results for

Consumer preferences

buying patterns

spending habits

purchase decision making

preferred distribution channels

Choice of alternatives in case of unavailability of the product

consumer feedback

Social listening.

Competitive landscape in the leading country markets in the world

Worldwide competitive landscape and market trends in the organic personal care and cosmetics products market

Analysis of the worldwide market using analytical tools such as porter five forces, market drivers and opportunity analysis, product position matrix.

Research Methodology and Data Collection Methods for the Report

Infinium Global Research published reports are based on extensive primary and secondary research methods. The research begins with extensive exploration through secondary sources followed by primary research. With these research methods we are able to estimate the market size of the organic personal care and cosmetics products market, to identify the factors that promote the growth in this market as well as the factors that hamper the growth in the market.

The secondary research primarily involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources. While the primary research involve extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents. The primary respondents generally include key opinion leaders associated with Infinium Global Research, internal and external subject matter experts, and professionals and participants from LinkedIn, Hoovers, Factiva and bloggers.

