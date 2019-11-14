Organic Payment Gateways Joins Major Hemp and CBD Trade Association

SCARBOROUGH, Maine, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Organic Payment Gateways, a nationwide provider of payment gateway solutions for CBD websites, announced this week that they have joined the National Hemp Association.

As a nonprofit organization, serving farmers, manufacturers, researchers, investors, and CBD service providers, the National Hemp Association's mission is to support all aspects of the industrial hemp industry in the United States. This mission benefits the clients of Organic Payment Gateways by providing their industry a necessary advocate, and by providing accurate education to the marketplace.

With a focus on the CBD oil, topical health and beauty, and tincture e-commerce industry, Organic Payment Gateways' promotes their ability to provide payment gateways that work with dozens of popular shopping carts and site builders. Their membership in a national advocacy group falls squarely in line with their mission to assist hemp-derived CBD websites in terms of those site owner's ability to engage in legal commerce.

"Website owners selling hemp-derived products like CBD oils, skin creams, make-up products, hemp soaps, lotions, and tinctures have benefited greatly by the education and advocacy provided by the National Hemp Association. We are proud to support their efforts through our membership," said Alex Roy, president of E-Commerce 4 IM LLC, the parent company of Organic Payment Gateways.

"Many CBD site owners feel underserved by their representatives and confused by the huge volume of seemingly conflicting information available. At Organic Payment Gateways, our goal is to not only provide CBD business owners access to stable CBD payment gateways but also to support the industry as a whole. This membership helps solidify that commitment," Alex continued.

Consisting of both full-time staff and dedicated volunteers, the National Hemp Association's core group of dedicated individuals has impacted policy and shed light on many confusing and concerning issues since its inception. Additionally, the association's web presence provides forums where industry stakeholders can learn from each other and share vital information about their industry.

Organic Payment Gateways supports the CBD industry, among other ways, by their use of a proprietary, automatic, online credit card processing gateway pre-screen process. Built to save CBD site owners time and frustration, their quick web based process helps CBD and hemp businesses find a payment gateway that best fits their products and marketing techniques.

To learn more about how Organic Payment Gateways and their CBD automated online CBD payment gateway placement process, visit their site directly at https://organicpaymentgateways.com/cbd-payment-gateways/

About Organic Payment Gateways:

Organic Payment Gateways is a payment gateway provider with a goal of making it easier for CBD and hemp website owners to accept credit cards online. With years of experience, the US-based company specializes in payment gateways, credit card processing suggestions, web marketing, web hosting, and marketing advice.

