22.02.2020 16:40:00

Organic Cotton Mart Now Selling Reusable Makeup Remover Pads

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., Feb. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Representatives with Fredericksburg, VA-based Organic Cotton Mart today announced that the company has added reusable makeup remover pads to its online shop.

"We're proud to launch the makeup remover pads," said James Emmanuel, managing partner and spokesperson for Organic Cotton Mart, a company that sells only 100 percent certified organic cotton products. "These makeup remover pads are washable, reusable makeup, and suitable even for sensitive skin."

Emmanuel explained that Organic Cotton Mart's makeup remover pads are made from 100% GOTS certified organic cotton.

The reusable makeup removal pads are available in the packs of 5, 10, and 15 pads each.

Emmanuel went on to point out that using these pads; you'll be able to enjoy the reliability of soft and rich 100% organic cotton.

"These pads are durable, long-lasting, and suitable for any cosmetics use. No inferior materials are used, and the benefit of 100% cotton is noticeable from a single swipe of these pads," Emmanuel highlighted, before adding, "If you have sensitive skin and are looking for a makeup remover pad that is soft and still delicate in the sensitive areas, these are the pads for you. They won't chafe or burn your skin, unlike the chemical-rich single-use pads that you find in a lot of stores."

As to why anyone should use organic cotton strainer bags, Emmanuel emphasized, "You can simply wash these up in your washing machine and enjoy them again over and over. There are no special washing instructions for these pads. Just throw them in the washing machine and they'll come out fresh, clean and ready to take up your cosmetics again."

The product has glowing reviews. A customer identified as Caitlyn McCall said, "They take my makeup off completely and gentle on your face."

For more collections, please visit https://www.organiccottonmart.com/collections and https://www.organiccottonmart.com/blog

About Organic Cotton Mart

We sell the best, luxurious, and premium 100% GOTS certified organic cotton products for your baby, kitchen, and home.

Contact Details:

James Emmanuel
487 Lendall Ln
Fredericksburg, VA 22405

United States

Phone: (703) 972-5600

Source: Organic Cotton Mart

SOURCE Organic Cotton Mart

