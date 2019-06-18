18.06.2019 16:40:00

Organic Conceptions and Proov Form Strategic Alliance that Brings Hope to Couples Struggling with Infertility

WAKEFIELD, R.I., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Organic Conceptions, a holistic health care-focused company, and Proov, the rapid response, at-home, progesterone test, have formed a strategic alliance to help the millions of couples who are struggling with infertility. The agreement, which includes joint sales and marketing initiatives and special discount rates for members, is designed to empower couples with the products and information they need to take control of their reproductive health on the journey to parenthood and beyond.

The Organic Conceptions online audio program and couples' guide, The Journey to Parenthood and Beyond, is the first research-based program to map the psychological lifecycle from initial fertility challenges through successful conception and everything in between.

"We are excited to partner with Organic Conceptions primarily because we understand that mental health has a real, physical impact on the reproductive system. When the body experiences stress, it can "steal" progesterone to help balance cortisol levels," said Proov CEO and Ph.D Scientist, Amy Beckley. "Since progesterone is critical for conception, hormone-stealing stress can make conception difficult. Utilizing the Organic Conceptions program to help manage mental health during a very stressful time can prevent these type of hormone disruptions."

"Proov empowers women with an innovative, at-home approach to measuring progesterone levels. Those hormone levels are critical to determine whether ovulation has occurred, and if a pregnancy can be supported," said Marc Sherman, CEO and founder of Organic Conceptions. "Our alliance helps to easily put the Proov test in the hands of members so we are better able to help them physically and emotionally."

About Proov                                                                                                                        
Proov rapid response, urine progesterone test strips, empower women to know more about their cycles. Current in home, rapid response tests measure hormones in the first half of the menstrual cycle that are predictive of ovulation – LH, FSH, and Estrogen. But Proov tests enable a more complete picture by measuring progesterone, a hormone critical to conception and the ONLY hormone that allows women to confirm that ovulation has occurred.

About Organic Conceptions                                                                                                
Organic Conceptions is a company dedicated to helping couples on their path-to-parenthood. It is the first organization to research, map and bring-to-life the emotional stages of infertility. The company works in partnership with medical professionals, holistic healers, acupuncturists and other caretakers to ensure couples are cared for in every possible way. The company's online program, The Journey to Parenthood & Beyond, helps couples identify, name, address, and overcome the suffering involved when struggling to conceive, resulting in healthier patients and better outcomes. For more information, please visit http://www.organic-conceptions.com.

Media Contact:
Traci Massaro                                                                                                                                    
TAM Public Relations for Organic Conceptions                                                 
Traci(at)organic-conceptions.com                                                                        
617.877.1293

 

SOURCE Organic Conceptions

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

09:55
Vontobel: derimail - Beyond Meat - neue Callable BRCs für Sie
09:40
United Internet – Support im Visier
08:39
SMI tritt auf der Stelle - Warten auf US-Zinsentscheidung
06:07
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Die Hürde bei 2.900 Punkten schreckt die Anleger ab / Sonova – Bullen weiter am Drücker
17.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.06.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.35% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (62.5%) auf EFG
14.06.19
Beyond Meat: Ist der Hype schon verpufft?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.06.19
Schroders: Amazon, der Klima-Champion?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin steigt über 9'000 US-Dollar
Bitcoin & Co.: Gremien glauben dass Cyberdevisen bald wieder verschwinden
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Novartis-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Novartis sieht umfangreiche Wirksamkeit von Cosentyx mit Daten untermauert
Lufthansa-Aktie bricht ein: Lufthansa mit Gewinnwarnung für 2019
Das sind bislang die wahren Gewinner im Handelsstreit
Dow letztendlich fester -- SMI beendet Handel etwas fester -- DAX kaum bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Wall Street gewinnt -- SMI mit Rekordhoch -- DAX legt kräftig zu -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Facebook-Aktie höher: Eigene digitale Weltwährung "Libra" - Ripple-Deal pusht MoneyGram-Aktie über 100 % hoch
Wisekey-Aktie schiesst hoch: Wisekey will maximal 10 Prozent der Aktien zurückkaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street gewinnt -- SMI mit Rekordhoch -- DAX legt kräftig zu -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Die Bereitschaft des EZB-Chefs Draghi bei Notwendigkeit eine Zinssenkung durchzuführen, sorgte für Aufwind an den Börsen: Der heimische Markt legt am Dienstag deutlich zu. Der DAX verbucht ebenfalls starke Gewinne. Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit positiven Vorzeichen. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB