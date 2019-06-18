Organic Conceptions and Proov Form Strategic Alliance that Brings Hope to Couples Struggling with Infertility

WAKEFIELD, R.I., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Organic Conceptions, a holistic health care-focused company, and Proov, the rapid response, at-home, progesterone test, have formed a strategic alliance to help the millions of couples who are struggling with infertility. The agreement, which includes joint sales and marketing initiatives and special discount rates for members, is designed to empower couples with the products and information they need to take control of their reproductive health on the journey to parenthood and beyond.

The Organic Conceptions online audio program and couples' guide, The Journey to Parenthood and Beyond, is the first research-based program to map the psychological lifecycle from initial fertility challenges through successful conception and everything in between.

"We are excited to partner with Organic Conceptions primarily because we understand that mental health has a real, physical impact on the reproductive system. When the body experiences stress, it can "steal" progesterone to help balance cortisol levels," said Proov CEO and Ph.D Scientist, Amy Beckley. "Since progesterone is critical for conception, hormone-stealing stress can make conception difficult. Utilizing the Organic Conceptions program to help manage mental health during a very stressful time can prevent these type of hormone disruptions."

"Proov empowers women with an innovative, at-home approach to measuring progesterone levels. Those hormone levels are critical to determine whether ovulation has occurred, and if a pregnancy can be supported," said Marc Sherman, CEO and founder of Organic Conceptions. "Our alliance helps to easily put the Proov test in the hands of members so we are better able to help them physically and emotionally."

About Proov

Proov rapid response, urine progesterone test strips, empower women to know more about their cycles. Current in home, rapid response tests measure hormones in the first half of the menstrual cycle that are predictive of ovulation – LH, FSH, and Estrogen. But Proov tests enable a more complete picture by measuring progesterone, a hormone critical to conception and the ONLY hormone that allows women to confirm that ovulation has occurred.

About Organic Conceptions

Organic Conceptions is a company dedicated to helping couples on their path-to-parenthood. It is the first organization to research, map and bring-to-life the emotional stages of infertility. The company works in partnership with medical professionals, holistic healers, acupuncturists and other caretakers to ensure couples are cared for in every possible way. The company's online program, The Journey to Parenthood & Beyond, helps couples identify, name, address, and overcome the suffering involved when struggling to conceive, resulting in healthier patients and better outcomes. For more information, please visit http://www.organic-conceptions.com.

