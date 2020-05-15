|
15.05.2020 10:54:00
Orexo's Partner Gesynta Pharma Announces Positive Results from Phase 1 Study for OX-MPI
UPPSALA, Sweden, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orexo's partner, Gesynta Pharma, today announces positive phase I results for OX-MPI (GS-248). Gesynta Pharma, who owns all the rights to OX-MPI (GS-248), aims to develop a treatment for the microvascular diseases in chronic inflammatory conditions. The purpose of the first clinical study was to evaluate safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic properties of OX-MPI (GS-248) after single and multiple ascending doses to healthy subjects.
The results support further clinical development of OX-MPI (GS-248) and a clinical phase II study is being planned.
The study will be presented at the 2020 EULAR e-congress June 3-6.
For more information read Gesynta Pharma's press release attached below.
