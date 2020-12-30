Orexo announces new US patent for ZUBSOLV®

UPPSALA, Sweden, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orexo AB (publ.), (STO:ORX) (OTCQX:ORXOY) today announces that the US Patent and Trademark Office has issued an additional patent for ZUBSOLV®, Orexo's sublingual buprenorphine and naloxone tablet (CII) for the treatment of opioid use disorder.

The new patent, US Patent No. 10,874,661, expires in September 2032 and further strengthens the company's intellectual property for ZUBSOLV® in the US. Orexo will now have six patents listed in the Orange Book for ZUBSOLV®.

Nikolaj Sørensen, President and CEO, said: "I am pleased to announce that we have further enhanced our patent protection of ZUBSOLV® with a new patent granted in the US. Strong patent protection is the foundation on which we finance and develop new innovative products to the benefit of patients and society. We continue to obtain strong patent protection of our products,

and the quality of our patents was demonstrated in 2018 by the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit when one of our ZUBSOLV® patents was found valid and infringed by a generic company. With this new patent we stand even stronger and are well positioned to continue to play an important role in helping patients suffering from opioid addiction."

For further information, please contact:

Orexo AB (publ.)

Nikolaj Sørensen, President and CEO

Lena Wange, IR & Communications Director Tel: +46 (0)18 780 88 00

Tel: +46 (0)18 780 88 00 Email: ir@orexo.com

Email: ir@orexo.com

About Orexo

Orexo develops improved pharmaceuticals and digital therapies addressing unmet needs within the growing space of substance use disorders and mental health. The products are commercialized by Orexo in the US or via partners worldwide. The main market today is the US market for buprenorphine/naloxone products, where Orexo commercializes its lead product ZUBSOLV® for treatment of opioid use disorder. Total net sales for 2019 amounted to SEK 844.8 million and the number of employees was 127. Orexo is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ORX) and is available as an ADR on OTCQX (ORXOY) in the US. The head office, where research and development is also performed, is situated in Uppsala, Sweden.

For more information about Orexo please visit, www.orexo.com. You can also follow Orexo on Twitter, @orexoabpubl, LinkedIn and YouTube.

The information was submitted for publication at 8 am CET, on December 30, 2020.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/orexo/r/orexo-announces-new-us-patent-for-zubsolv-,c3262514

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/694/3262514/1354804.pdf Orexo announces new US patent for ZUBSOLV®

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orexo-announces-new-us-patent-for-zubsolv-301199255.html

SOURCE Orexo