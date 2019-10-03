+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
03.10.2019 16:45:00

Ordr Recognized as a Market Leader in KLAS Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) 2019 Research

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ordr, the leader in proactive protection for the hyper-connected enterprise, is among the leading vendors in the fast growing and high-stakes Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) software market, according to new research from KLAS. For its latest research, KLAS interviewed 47 unique healthcare organizations that have recently selected an IoMT vendor to determine which vendors they considered and ultimately selected, what factors contributed to their decision and how they engaged with third-party services firms. Ordr was considered in nearly 60 percent of these scenarios; Ordr's rich company culture, including peerless networking expertise, technology and user interface cited frequently as main factors for vendor selection. 

Ordr Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ordr)

The explosion of connected devices has given rise to today's hyper-connected enterprise, in which everyone and everything that is fundamental to the operation of an organization is connected to a network. With the sudden surge of disparate and complex devices all tapping into various enterprise networks, it is little surprise that hyper-connectivity is becoming an incredibly complex and untenable problem for IT and security groups across multiple industries to address. Among these industries, securing medical devices has become a top priority for healthcare IT professionals, who are seeking both broad IoT capabilities and specific healthcare-focused expertise. Ordr delivers a solution that uniquely addresses this vast and growing world of connected devices.

According to the report, "while technology factors are the most common reason organizations cite for choosing a specific vendor, many IoMT solutions offer similar core capabilities. Thus, organizations look for vendors that can deliver more than just technology. In this environment, Ordr…is frequently chosen for their company culture, which includes strong Cisco roots, speedy and responsive turnaround on customer requests, a willingness to share knowledge and strong investment in customer success."

"Many industries, from healthcare to hospitality to retail, have acknowledged the critical need for accurate identification of devices and actionable insights derived from device data. Healthcare organizations, which heavily rely on connected devices to enhance delivery of quality care, have been especially quick to recognize the importance of protecting those devices across the enterprise," said Greg Murphy, CEO of Ordr. "It is extremely gratifying for Ordr to be among those vendors most frequently considered for IoMT security. We will strive to validate the market's trust as we continue to deliver truly proactive protection for all network connected devices, including the myriad medical devices critical to ensuring and improving the quality of care delivered by healthcare organizations."    

About KLAS
KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely, actionable reports and consulting services. KLAS represents the provider and payer voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance, highlighting healthcare industry challenges and opportunities, and helping build understanding and consensus for best practices. To learn more about KLAS, go to klasresearch.com

About Ordr
Ordr is delivering truly proactive protection for the hyper-connected enterprise, providing complete visibility and exhaustive control over every class of connected device and system. The Ordr Systems Control Engine is purpose-built to fully map the device flow genome at massive scale, to continuously inspect, classify and baseline the behavior of every device. Ordr's architecture is unique in its ability to process enormous quantities of data in real-time, using sophisticated AI to deliver closed-loop security, automatically generating and implementing policies by integrating with existing multi-vendor network and security infrastructure. Founded in November 2015, Ordr is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA. For more information visit: www.ordr.net

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ordr-recognized-as-a-market-leader-in-klas-internet-of-medical-things-iomt-2019-research-300930670.html

SOURCE Ordr

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

08:34
Weekly-Hits: Weltbörsen & Beyond Meat
02.10.19
Gold nach schwachen US-Konjunkturdaten im Aufwind
02.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.65% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Netflix Inc
02.10.19
7% p.a. auf Stadler Rail, Sika, Georg Fischer in CHF | 69% Barriere | 15 Monate Laufzeit | Jetzt in Zeichnung
01.10.19
Vontobel: VW trotz Dieselskandal solide unterwegs
30.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple & Co.: Auktion für beschlagnahmte digitale Assets
Wall Street letztlich tief im Minus -- SMI kräftig gefallen -- DAX geht unter 12'000er Marke in Feiertagspause -- Asiens Börsen schliessen leichter
Tesla-Aktie tiefrot: Auslieferungsrekord überzeugt Anleger nicht
Nestlé schliesst Verkauf von Nestlé Skin Health ab
Leclanché-Aktie schiesst hoch: Leclanché liefert Batterien für Bombardier-Züge
Dow fällt wieder -- SMI im Minus -- DAX im Feiertag -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Sika-Aktie im Aufwind: Sika legt die eigene Messlatte noch etwas höher
September 2019: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe im vergangenen Monat
Facebook-Aktie gibt ab: Facebooks Libra-Partner bekommen kalte Füsse
Giffey: Grundrente ohne Bedürftigkeitsprüfung hilft Frauen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow fällt wieder -- SMI im Minus -- DAX im Feiertag -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt fällt wieder ins Minus. Am deutschen Markt wird am Donnerstag feiertagsbedingt nicht gehandelt. In den USA kommt es zu einer Stabilisierung. Japan und Hongkong fanden keine einheitliche Richtung, während an der Börse in China feiertagsbedingt kein Handel stattfand.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB