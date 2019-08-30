Order from MAX Burgers, value MSEK 4

As part of the ongoing cooperation with MAX Burgers, Westpay has received an additional order for the next generation self service solution for restaurants. The order amounts to SEK 4 million initially and will be delivered during the third quarter of 2019.

Self service, a.k.a. Express Kiosks, is an integral part of MAX digital strategy for creating a superior experience for the restaurant guest. The use of self service kiosks has been a success and a very large share of the guests are using these for orders and payment.

