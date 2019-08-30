|
30.08.2019 10:10:00
Order from MAX Burgers, value MSEK 4
As part of the ongoing cooperation with MAX Burgers, Westpay has received an additional order for the next generation self service solution for restaurants. The order amounts to SEK 4 million initially and will be delivered during the third quarter of 2019.
Self service, a.k.a. Express Kiosks, is an integral part of MAX digital strategy for creating a superior experience for the restaurant guest. The use of self service kiosks has been a success and a very large share of the guests are using these for orders and payment.
For additional information, please contact:
Sten Karlsson, CEO Westpay AB
Mobile: +46 70-555 6065
Email: sten.karlsson@westpay.se
Westpay’s Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank, phone: +46 8-463 80 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se
This press release contains such information that Westpay AB is required to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was published for public disclosure on 30 August 2019 at 10:10 CET through the agency of the contact person set out above.
