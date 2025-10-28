Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’377 -1.2%  SPI 17’107 -1.1%  Dow 47’750 0.4%  DAX 24’283 -0.1%  Euro 0.9257 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’701 -0.2%  Gold 3’933 -1.5%  Bitcoin 91’740 1.1%  Dollar 0.7956 0.1%  Öl 64.9 -1.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Ausblick: Airbus SE veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Telekom und NVIDIA bauen Milliarden-Rechenzentrum - so reagieren die Aktien der beteiligten Konzerne
Amazon-Aktie stabil: Konzern kündigt massiven Stellenabbau an
iRobot-Aktie bricht ein: Übernahme endgültig vom Tisch
Ausblick: OMV legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Orchestra BioMed Holdings Aktie 124722488 / US68572M1062

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

28.10.2025 14:41:44

Orchestra BioMed, Terumo Sign $30 Million Strategic Agreements For Virtue SAB

Orchestra BioMed Holdings
3.86 USD -2.28%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (OBIO) said Tuesday it has signed a new right of first refusal (ROFR) agreement with Terumo Corporation and Terumo Medical Corporation that grants Terumo the right of first refusal to acquire rights or enter a new distribution arrangement for the Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for coronary artery disease, for an upfront payment of $10 million.

The agreement supersedes and terminates the prior Virtue SAB distribution deal between the companies.

In addition, Terumo will invest $20 million in Orchestra BioMed through a new series of non-voting preferred stock, convertible into common shares at a minimum of $12 per share, subject to certain conditions.

Under the ROFR agreement, Orchestra BioMed can seek development and commercialization partnerships for Virtue SAB across therapeutic indications, while Terumo retains the first right to review and respond to any third-party offers related to the global coronary market. The ROFR period will expire 90 days after Orchestra BioMed discloses primary endpoint data from the Virtue Trial to Terumo or the public, whichever comes first.

Terumo had previously made a $30 million non-refundable payment and a $5 million common stock investment under the earlier agreement.

Nachrichten zu Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Umschwung bei Streaming Aktien? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Streaming-Aktien wie Netflix, Disney und Co. erleben turbulente Zeiten – kommt jetzt der Umschwung? 📉📈

In der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia werfen wir einen Blick auf den aktuellen Stand des Streaming-Markts sowie auf mögliche politische Hintergründe bei geplanten Übernahmen. Tim verrät, wie er den europäischen Streaming-Markt einschätzt und in welche Titel er aktuell investiert ist – inklusive Oracle als Überraschungskandidat.

🔍 Themen im Überblick:
🔹Einschätzungen zu Netflix & Disney
🔹Europa im Streaming-Vergleich
🔹Potenzial für neue Übernahmen
🔹Oracles strategische Position
🔹Erste Anzeichen für eine neue Superintelligenz?

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Umschwung bei Streaming Aktien? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

14:08 Givaudan – Luxusparfümerie setzt duftende Akzente
08:58 SG-Marktüberblick: 28.10.2025
08:22 SMI-Anleger weiter zurückhaltend
07:14 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Blue Chips auf Richtungssuche
27.10.25 Logo WHS 0DTE- & 1DTE-Optionen handeln - Kostenloses Webinar morgen um 18:00 Uhr
24.10.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Adecco, Barry Callebaut
23.10.25 Umschwung bei Streaming Aktien? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
23.10.25 Julius Bär: 14.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (51.5%) auf Applied Materials Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, QUALCOMM Inc
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’949.56 19.12 BFTSNU
Short 13’232.39 13.42 BU9S6U
Short 13’698.38 8.92 U9VBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’377.42 28.10.2025 14:44:21
Long 11’873.21 19.12 SZDBEU
Long 11’578.86 13.21 BXGS2U
Long 11’124.27 8.98 BAOSEU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie in Rot: Negativer Analystenkommentar belastet den Pharmariesen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Bayer-Aktie verliert dennoch: Bayer erhält in den USA Zulassung für Elinzanetant
PayPal-Aktie mit Kurssprung: PayPal macht in Q3 mehr Gewinn
Telekom und NVIDIA bauen Milliarden-Rechenzentrum - so reagieren die Aktien der beteiligten Konzerne
Ausblick: NEL ASA verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
SMI tiefrot -- DAX wenig bewegt -- US-Börsen mit neuen Rekorden -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich in Rot
Hoffnung im Handelskonflikt: SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX zum Handelsende fester -- US-Börsen gehen stärker aus dem Handel - neue Rekorde -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Goldpreis fällt unter 4'000 US-Dollar
Goldpreis: Rote Vorzeichen zum Wochenstart

Top-Rankings

KW 43: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 43: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 43: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
14:50 Hurrikan 'Melissa' gewinnt vor Jamaika weiter an Stärke
14:47 Rheinmetall kooperiert mit Bulgarien bei Munition
14:47 Zwei Prozent der Fläche Deutschlands ohne mobiles Internet
14:46 Schaeffler wird nach besserem Quartal zuversichtlicher für Finanzmittel
14:44 ROUNDUP/Länger arbeiten: Passt für viele, aber nicht für alle
14:35 Reiche: Rosneft-Tochter nicht von US-Ölsanktionen betroffen
14:31 Aktien Frankfurt: Indizes kommen nicht vorwärts - Unternehmenszahlen enttäuschen
14:16 Iran exportiert Kraftstoff auch auf Schienen
14:14 Quotenforscher dürfen erstmals einen Streaming-Riesen messen
14:06 Bundesrechnungshof warnt vor Milliardenrisiken bei Wasserstoff