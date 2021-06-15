SMI 11’909 0.4%  SPI 15’307 0.4%  Dow 34’394 -0.3%  DAX 15’759 0.5%  Euro 1.0897 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’151 0.5%  Gold 1’863 -0.2%  Bitcoin 35’910 -1.3%  Dollar 0.8998 0.0%  Öl 73.5 0.6% 

15.06.2021 13:28:00

Orchard Names Patrick McClymont as Chief Financial Officer to Accelerate Company Growth

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orchard, the home buying marketplace that makes purchasing a home stress-free, fair, and simple, announced new additions to its leadership team and Board of Directors. Patrick McClymont joins Orchard as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Kelly Brink joins as Head of Capital Markets. Additionally, Courtney Leimkuhler will join the Board of Directors, and Sean Roberts, formerly Orchard's CFO, will become Chief Operating Officer.

"We have added extraordinary financial leaders to the Orchard team today. I couldn't be more excited to welcome Patrick and Kelly to our leadership team and Courtney to our board. Collectively, their financial expertise and public company experience will help Orchard prepare for its next phase of growth, as we continue to scale across the country and transform home buying for the masses," said Court Cunningham, CEO and co-founder of Orchard.

As CFO, McClymont will play a key role in Orchard's plans for rapid expansion, and will oversee the Accounting, Finance, and Capital Markets teams. McClymont brings over 20 years experience in the investment space. Most recently, he served as CFO and EVP at IMAX Corporation, where he led all finance-related functions for the publicly traded company. Previously, he was CFO at Sotheby's and a partner in Goldman Sachs & Co.'s investment practice.

"Orchard is at the forefront of change in one of the largest consumer categories in the country and is poised for massive growth in the years ahead. I'm thrilled to be joining an experienced leadership team with a strong track record and am looking forward to helping scale the company nationwide," said McClymont.

In her role as Head of Capital Markets for Orchard, Brink will be responsible for the management of Orchard's balance sheet and corporate strategy. Brink comes to Orchard with nearly 20 years of experience in investment banking and operations and previously worked at Bain Capital, where she managed $36 billion on behalf of Bain's clients. Prior to coming to Orchard, Brink was CFO for Harper & Scott.   

In addition to adding new members to its leadership team, Orchard is adding Courtney Leimkuhler to the board. Leimkuhler has spent two decades in the financial services industry on both the capital formation and risk management sides of the business. After beginning her career at Goldman Sachs, Leimkuhler joined the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), where she was part of the leadership team that transformed the NYSE from a non-profit mutual into one of the leading publicly traded exchange groups globally. From there she became the Chief Financial Officer of Marsh, and now runs an early-stage investment firm.

Orchard has helped people buy and sell billions of dollars worth of homes across the country. For more information please visit www.orchard.com.

About Orchard 
Orchard is radically simplifying the home buying and selling experience from search to close. Traditionally, homeowners looking to purchase their next home face a stressful and uncertain process—they have to either sell their old home first and move twice or buy as a contingent buyer and risk not getting their dream home. Orchard pioneered the "buy before you sell" model in real estate with its Move First offering: after enabling the customer to move into their new home, Orchard sells their old home for top dollar. The company's Offer Boost option is particularly attractive to customers in competitive markets by giving them the option of using Orchard's cash to secure their dream home. Cash offers are more likely to be accepted by sellers—a huge benefit in the current competitive market environment. Orchard's products and services have transformed the home buying and selling experience with AI-powered home search and a vertically-integrated platform with Orchard Home Loans, Orchard Title, and Orchard Insurance, offering an all-digital closing for customers. Orchard is headquartered in New York City and offers its services in Colorado, Georgia, Texas, North Carolina, Maryland and Virginia.

Media Contact:
Lindsey Ruthen 
lindsey.ruthen@orchard.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orchard-names-patrick-mcclymont-as-chief-financial-officer-to-accelerate-company-growth-301312398.html

SOURCE Orchard

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Eine Innovation am Index Markt – BeneFaktor Indizes – Was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV

Heute ist BX Swiss TV zu Gast bei Daubenthaler & Cie. in Stuttgart. Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst, erklärt, welche Rolle ein Indexberater übernimmt. Neben bekannten Aktienindizes, wie SMI, DAX und S&P500 gibt es auch spezialisierte Indizes. Eine Innovation am Indexmarkt sind die BeneFaktor Indizes von Daubenthaler und Cie. Was es damit auf sich hat und wie man mit diesen sogar gemeinnützige Organisationen unterstützen kann erläutert Alexander Berger im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

 

Alexander Berger: Eine Innovation am Index Markt – BeneFaktor Indizes – Was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

10:05 Marktüberblick: Nordex mit Großauftrag gesucht
09:37 Vontobel: derimail - Europa im Fussballfieber: Ausrüster im Fokus
09:25 Alexander Berger: Eine Innovation am Index Markt – BeneFaktor Indizes – Was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV
08:13 SMI weiter im Höhenrausch
05:59 Daily Markets: S&P 500 – In kleinen Schritten aufwärts / Novartis – Im Widerstandsbereich
11.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Delivery Hero, Zalando, Zur Rose
10.06.21 Lyxor: Weshalb Unternehmensanleihen mit ESG-Filter eine attraktive Wahl sind
10.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Unterschätzung der Inflationsrisiken: Deutsche Bank warnt vor globaler "Zeitbombe"
Clariant-Aktien nach Verkauf des Pigmentgeschäfts nur kurzzeitig im Plus
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
UBS-Aktie gefragt: UBS holt Technologie-Manager zurück
Implenia erhält Auftrag für Bahnstrecke in Norditalien - Aktien sehr stark
Molecular Partners-Aktie knickt ein: COVID-19-Kandidat erhält von FDA Fast-Track-Status
Bitcoin klettert auf über 40'000 US-Dollar
Roche-Medikament Venetoclax wohl in Kombination bei CLL/SLL wirksam - Roche-Aktie stabil
DAX und SMI höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich leichter
Tesla führt Bitcoin erst bei besserer Umweltbilanz erneut als Zahlungsmittel ein - Tesla-Aktie gewinnt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit