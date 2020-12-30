SMI 10’733 0.5%  SPI 13’360 0.3%  Dow 30’521 0.6%  DAX 13’719 -0.3%  Euro 1.0857 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’574 -0.2%  Gold 1’884 0.3%  Bitcoin 24’747 2.3%  Dollar 0.8835 -0.1%  Öl 51.2 0.1% 
30.12.2020 17:16:00

Orca Gold Issues Shares

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Orca Gold Inc. (TSXV: ORG) ("Orca" or the "Company") reports that the Company has issued an aggregate of 193,568 common shares to Directors and Officers of the Company on December 30, 2020 pursuant to a compensation arrangement previously announced on December 23, 2019 and approved by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Orca Gold (CNW Group/Orca Gold Inc.)

The common shares issued are subject to a four month and one day hold period commencing on the date of issuance.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Richard P. Clark"

Richard P. Clark| CEO & Director | Orca Gold Inc. | 604.689.7842

About Orca Gold Inc.

Orca Gold Inc. (TSX-V: ORG) is a Canadian resource company focused on exploration and development opportunities in Africa. Led by a board of directors made up of industry experts and a management team with a track record of discovering and building significant mines globally, Orca is developing one of the leading gold projects in Africa. The Company is currently focused on its 70%-owned Block 14 Gold Project in the Republic of the Sudan on which a Feasibility Study was completed in November 2018 and a revised Study filed in September 2020.

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to." Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may include statements regarding the hold period of the common shares issued, which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: regulatory approvals, the ability of the parties to satisfy conditions precedent to the financing, market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

SOURCE Orca Gold Inc.

